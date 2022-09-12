Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Chris Maguire has been charged with a breach of betting rules by the Football Association

League Two Hartlepool United have signed forward Chris Maguire on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old left Lincoln City after being suspended following a charge of breaching betting rules from the Football Association.

Maguire still faces potential sanctions, which could see him fined, suspended or banned if guilty.

"We are obviously well aware of his current situation," Pools boss Paul Hartley told the club website.

"We know there is a possibility at some point he may miss some games this season. We have agreed a contract structure that takes this matter into account from the clubs perspective."

The former Scotland international has scored 111 goals in 561 senior games, for clubs including Aberdeen, Sunderland and Oxford United.

