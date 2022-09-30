Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Game of weekend: Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Both Hearts and Rangers moved closer to leaders Celtic in the last round of games.

Rangers were made to work for their 2-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox the day before Celtic fell to a surprise loss at St Mirren, and Hearts left Motherwell with a 3-0 victory, despite being under the cosh for long spells.

Saturday is not only an important match in terms of the league - for both sides it precedes a big European match.

Rangers, without a win in two Champions League group outings, travel to take on Liverpool on Tuesday, while Hearts host Fiorentina on Thursday, aiming to extend their two-point lead over the Italians in the Europa Conference League.

Hearts, who are beginning a run of 12 matches over six weeks, will go level with the visitors if they pick up three points but have won just one of their past 16 Premiership matches against Rangers.

However, the Edinburgh side have started the league campaign with three successive home wins and the visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road (1W 1D 1L).

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has enjoyed his tussles with Hearts, winning three league matches by an aggregate score of 10-1 last term before May's Scottish Cup final triumph.

Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos has nine goals in eight meetings with Hearts but is likely to be among the substitutes again after Antonio Colak's double against United took his tally to nine for the season.

Player to watch: Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

One player whose absence was keenly felt in Celtic's 2-0 defeat by St Mirren was Matt O'Riley. The midfielder was brought on for the closing stages but by that time his side were already two goals down.

O'Riley leads the Premiership's assists chart with five and his piercing through balls and deliveries have been a key part of Celtic's attacking success.

One thing the Denmark Under-21 international is yet to do in the current campaign is add to the four goals he scored last season after his January arrival.

Celtic will be anxious to return to winning ways at home to Motherwell, a team they have put a total of 10 goals past in their past two meetings.

Manager spotlight: Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes will go up against Aberdeen for the first time since leaving the club around 18 months ago.

During his time at the Pittodrie helm he lost just once in 27 league meetings against the Ayrshire side (W22 D4), so can he carry on his own great record in this fixture?

McInnes won the League Cup with Aberdeen and achieved the Premiership runners-up spot on four successive occasions.

His latest achievement was winning the Championship, though the Ayrshire side have found life back in the top flight fairly tough so far, with four points from seven matches.

Win, lose or draw, there's a script to be written for McInnes' return.