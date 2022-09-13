Close menu
Champions League
LiverpoolLiverpool2AjaxAjax1

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Late Joel Matip header seals big win at Anfield

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mohammed Salah
Mohammed Salah has now scored 34 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League

Joel Matip's late header gave Liverpool their first Champions League win this season with a dramatic victory against Ajax at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp demanded a reaction to the "horror show" of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their opening Group A game and this was certainly a vast improvement.

Liverpool created plenty of openings and were deservedly ahead after 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota's pass.

Ajax had barely threatened but were level 10 minutes later when Mohammed Kudus thumped in an emphatic finish off the underside of the bar after he was played in by Steven Berghuis.

Liverpool created chances in front of The Kop - while Daley Blind missed a great chance to put Ajax ahead late on - before Matip rose to head home from a corner in the closing moments.

Liverpool's persistence pays off

Liverpool needed to respond to the debacle of Napoli and while they were nowhere near their best this was all about getting the result and getting this season's Champions League show on the road.

It looked for a long while that Ajax's composed, unhurried style, along with Liverpool's lack of cutting edge, might mean another disappointment before Matip rose to score.

It meant a vital three points for last season's beaten finalists and the start of the recovery from the opening in Italy that Klopp labelled the worst performance of his reign at Anfield.

Before the game, there was a short period of silence in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and while there were a handful of dissenting voices shouting out, they were hushed by the vast majority of those inside Anfield, who observed the tribute respectfully.

Once the action started, match-winner Matip and Thiago Alcantara were the key to Liverpool's improvement, the defender not only strong at the back but adding quality with his ability to bring the ball out of defence before picking the right pass.

The former Schalke defender's decisive late contribution capped an outstanding display.

Thiago's ability to dictate the tempo and find colleagues has been sorely missed while he has been injured and his performance was a signpost to how important he will be as Liverpool try to recover from an indifferent start to their season.

Player of the match

MatipJoël Matip

with an average of 8.08

Liverpool

  1. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    8.03

  3. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    7.68

  4. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.43

  6. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.30

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.18

  10. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.84

  11. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.63

  12. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.47

  13. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.18

  14. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    5.96

  15. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    5.91

Ajax

  1. Squad number22Player namePasveer
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number20Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    5.84

  4. Squad number15Player nameRensch
    Average rating

    5.68

  5. Squad number4Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.66

  6. Squad number2Player nameTimber
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number7Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    5.58

  8. Squad number17Player nameBlind
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number8Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.41

  10. Squad number23Player nameBerghuis
    Average rating

    5.37

  11. Squad number10Player nameTadic
    Average rating

    5.34

  12. Squad number9Player nameBrobbey
    Average rating

    5.32

  13. Squad number19Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.26

  14. Squad number21Player nameGrillitsch
    Average rating

    5.26

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32MatipBooked at 62mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forFirminoat 66'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forBajceticat 90+4'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forNúñezat 66'minutes
  • 23DíazSubstituted forMilnerat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 95Davies

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Pasveer
  • 15RenschSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutes
  • 2Timber
  • 3Bassey
  • 17Blind
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 59mins
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forGrillitschat 80'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 23BerghuisBooked at 90mins
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 20KudusSubstituted forBrobbeyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 6Klaassen
  • 9Brobbey
  • 11Ocampos
  • 13Kaplan
  • 16Gorter
  • 18Lucca
  • 19Sánchez
  • 21Grillitsch
  • 25Baas
  • 26Regeer
  • 29Magallán
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Attendance:
52,387

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Ajax 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Ajax 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic replaces Thiago.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Luis Díaz.

  6. Booking

    Steven Berghuis (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Steven Berghuis (Ajax).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Ajax 1. Joël Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kostas Tsimikas with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Brian Brobbey replaces Mohammed Kudus.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Remko Pasveer.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  18. Post update

    Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Ajax).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Kenneth Taylor.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11004133
2Liverpool210135-23
3Ajax21015233
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22005056
2B Leverkusen21012113
3Atl Madrid210123-13
4FC Porto200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22004046
2Barcelona21015323
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport