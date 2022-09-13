Match ends, Liverpool 2, Ajax 1.
Joel Matip's late header gave Liverpool their first Champions League win this season with a dramatic victory against Ajax at Anfield.
Manager Jurgen Klopp demanded a reaction to the "horror show" of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their opening Group A game and this was certainly a vast improvement.
Liverpool created plenty of openings and were deservedly ahead after 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota's pass.
Ajax had barely threatened but were level 10 minutes later when Mohammed Kudus thumped in an emphatic finish off the underside of the bar after he was played in by Steven Berghuis.
Liverpool created chances in front of The Kop - while Daley Blind missed a great chance to put Ajax ahead late on - before Matip rose to head home from a corner in the closing moments.
Liverpool's persistence pays off
Liverpool needed to respond to the debacle of Napoli and while they were nowhere near their best this was all about getting the result and getting this season's Champions League show on the road.
It looked for a long while that Ajax's composed, unhurried style, along with Liverpool's lack of cutting edge, might mean another disappointment before Matip rose to score.
It meant a vital three points for last season's beaten finalists and the start of the recovery from the opening in Italy that Klopp labelled the worst performance of his reign at Anfield.
Before the game, there was a short period of silence in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and while there were a handful of dissenting voices shouting out, they were hushed by the vast majority of those inside Anfield, who observed the tribute respectfully.
Once the action started, match-winner Matip and Thiago Alcantara were the key to Liverpool's improvement, the defender not only strong at the back but adding quality with his ability to bring the ball out of defence before picking the right pass.
The former Schalke defender's decisive late contribution capped an outstanding display.
Thiago's ability to dictate the tempo and find colleagues has been sorely missed while he has been injured and his performance was a signpost to how important he will be as Liverpool try to recover from an indifferent start to their season.
Player of the match
MatipJoël Matip
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number43Player nameBajceticAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.91
Ajax
Avg
- Squad number22Player namePasveerAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number20Player nameKudusAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number15Player nameRenschAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number4Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number2Player nameTimberAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number7Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number17Player nameBlindAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number8Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number23Player nameBerghuisAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number10Player nameTadicAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number9Player nameBrobbeyAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number19Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number21Player nameGrillitschAverage rating
5.26
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32MatipBooked at 62mins
- 4van Dijk
- 21Tsimikas
- 19ElliottSubstituted forFirminoat 66'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forBajceticat 90+4'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forNúñezat 66'minutes
- 23DíazSubstituted forMilnerat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 13Adrián
- 27Núñez
- 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
- 29Arthur
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 95Davies
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Pasveer
- 15RenschSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutes
- 2Timber
- 3Bassey
- 17Blind
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 59mins
- 8TaylorSubstituted forGrillitschat 80'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 23BerghuisBooked at 90mins
- 7Bergwijn
- 20KudusSubstituted forBrobbeyat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 6Klaassen
- 9Brobbey
- 11Ocampos
- 13Kaplan
- 16Gorter
- 18Lucca
- 19Sánchez
- 21Grillitsch
- 25Baas
- 26Regeer
- 29Magallán
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
- Attendance:
- 52,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Ajax 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic replaces Thiago.
Post update
Hand ball by Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Luis Díaz.
Booking
Steven Berghuis (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Berghuis (Ajax).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 2, Ajax 1. Joël Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kostas Tsimikas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Brian Brobbey replaces Mohammed Kudus.
Post update
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Post update
Steven Berghuis (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Remko Pasveer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Post update
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Kenneth Taylor.
