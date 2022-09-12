Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andy Robertson will also miss Liverpool's Premier League trip to Chelsea this Sunday if the game goes ahead

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will miss Tuesday's Champions League game with Ajax after injuring his knee.

The Scot is expected to be out until October, after the international break.

Midfielders Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined too.

The Reds lost 4-1 at Napoli in the Group A opener, in what boss Jurgen Klopp called "the worst game we played since I was here" with Ajax beating Rangers 4-0 in the other game.

Ajax's only injury absentee is Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal, who is out with an ankle problem.

The Dutch side have won all seven games in all competitions this season, with an aggregate score of 25-3.

"Ajax are in the Champions League and they belong there. Are they the strongest team in the competition? I haven't seen the rest yet," Klopp said.

"We have to show a reaction but that doesn't guarantee a result against Ajax. They've won all their games this season, they've had a massive rebuild but they're doing a really good job.

"We have not been consistent enough this season and we have to show that again. And that always starts with defending better."

The Reds have requested a minute's silence before kick-off against Ajax following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be full radio commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST.