Close menu
Champions League
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00AjaxAjax
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Ajax: Andy Robertson out of Champions League tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson will also miss Liverpool's Premier League trip to Chelsea this Sunday if the game goes ahead

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will miss Tuesday's Champions League game with Ajax after injuring his knee.

The Scot is expected to be out until October, after the international break.

Midfielders Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined too.

The Reds lost 4-1 at Napoli in the Group A opener, in what boss Jurgen Klopp called "the worst game we played since I was here" with Ajax beating Rangers 4-0 in the other game.

Ajax's only injury absentee is Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal, who is out with an ankle problem.

The Dutch side have won all seven games in all competitions this season, with an aggregate score of 25-3.

"Ajax are in the Champions League and they belong there. Are they the strongest team in the competition? I haven't seen the rest yet," Klopp said.

"We have to show a reaction but that doesn't guarantee a result against Ajax. They've won all their games this season, they've had a massive rebuild but they're doing a really good job.

"We have not been consistent enough this season and we have to show that again. And that always starts with defending better."

The Reds have requested a minute's silence before kick-off against Ajax following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be full radio commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

  • LiverpoolLiverpool20:00AjaxAjax
  • Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen17:45Inter MilanInter Milan
  • SportingSporting Lisbon17:45TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
  • FC PortoFC Porto20:00Club BrugesClub Bruges
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
  • MarseilleMarseille20:00FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Inter Milan100102-20
4Viktoria Plzen100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting11003033
2Tottenham11002023
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport