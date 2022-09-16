Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

On-loan Troyes winger Mykola Kukharevych is vying for his Hibernian debut after receiving a work permit, but striker Harry McKirdy undergoes a one-match suspension incurred before his deadline-day switch from Swindon Town.

Elias Melkersen, Kevin Dabrowski, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, Rocky Bushiri, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis all remain sidelined through injury.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson misses out through suspension following his retrospective two-match ban.

However, Callum Roberts and Connor Barron remain out.

Did you know? Hibernian have only lost one of their past five home league games against Aberdeen, but Dons boss Jim Goodwin is unbeaten in his most recent five Scottish Premiership matches against Hibs.

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Livingston welcome back centre-half Jack Fitzwater from suspension, while defenders Morgan Boyes and James Penrice, plus striker Bruce Anderson, are all back in contention after their recent injury lay-offs.

Tom Parkes remains a long-term absentee.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemmings, midfielder Blair Alston, defender Jeriel Dorsett and winger Jordan Jones are back in training following various injuries.

However, midfielder Liam Donnelly is an injury doubt, centre-back Ash Taylor is suspended and Scott Robinson remains out.

Did you know? Livingston have won both of their past two league meetings with Kilmarnock but have never previously won three in a row against Killie, while Rugby Park manager Derek McInnes has never lost a visit to Livingston in the Premiership as a manager in three such trips.

Rangers v Dundee United

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, centre-half John Souttar and midfielder Tom Lawrence remain sidelined along with long-term injury victims Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi.

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and midfielder Peter Pawlett remain missing following their injuries.

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their past seven top-flight home games against Dundee United, but the Tangerines took four points from meetings with the Ibrox side last season.

St Johnstone v Ross County

St Johnstone's Murray Davidson returns from an ankle injury, but fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon and full-back Tony Gallacher remain short of fitness as they make their recoveries.

Cammy MacPherson, Chris Kane and Callum Booth remain on the sidelines long-term.

Ross County have no fresh injuries for the trip to Perth, but George Harmon faces another two months out with a hamstring injury, while fellow full-back Connor Randall also remains out long-term.

Did you know? St Johnstone have only won one of their past 10 league meetings with Ross County, who have won both of their last two league games with Saints but are yet to win three in a row in the fixture.

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee.

Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness

Centre-half Carl Starfelt remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Did you know? St Mirren have won just one of their past 27 league meetings with Celtic but have won both of their last two home league matches.

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)

Louis Moult could return to action for Motherwell after the striker joined his former club on loan from Burton Albion.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Midfielders Robert Snodgrass, previously of Luton Town, and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who has been granted a work permit after his move from Heracles Almelo, are vying for Hearts debuts.

But centre-back Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.

Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Kye Rowles remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their past four home games against Hearts in the Premiership, while Hearts are seeking to avoid losing three straight away league games for the first time since December.

