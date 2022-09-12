Diego Costa: Wolves sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker until end of season
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolves have signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.
Costa completed his medical on Thursday last week as cover for new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who suffered a cruciate injury on his debut.
"Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.
More to follow.
