Scotland captain Andy Robertson has scored three goals in 59 international appearances

Scotland are likely to be without captain Andy Robertson for three Nations League matches this month.

The Liverpool left-back was injured in the closing stages of last week's Champions League defeat away to Napoli.

"He is out for at least, I would say, after the international break," said Anfield manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Scotland squad for matches against Ukraine (21 and 27 September) and Republic of Ireland (24 September) will be announced on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke's side currently sit second in Group B1, one point behind Ukraine and two points in front of the Irish. Scotland host Ukraine first then take on Ireland in Glasgow and finish the campaign against Ukraine in the Polish city of Krakow.

Klopp added: "Robbo now is not 100 per cent. (He felt something) very late, 93rd or whatever minute - actually he felt it the next day only.

"No, I don't expect him to go on international duty. The expected return date is in October."