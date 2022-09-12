Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defending champions Rangers are among six SWPL1 teams in action on Wednesday

Scottish football is to resume after a pause as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There are three Scottish Women's Premier League 1 matches on Wednesday.

SPFL fixtures will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, subject to police resourcing. There are no games on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.

A statement from the league said home clubs "may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off".

It adds that players "may wish to wear black armbands".

All senior Scottish football was postponed last weekend, along with the game in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

There are three Scottish Cup ties scheduled for Friday evening, with a full card across the SPFL's four divisions over Saturday and Sunday.