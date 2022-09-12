Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Tom Rogic scored 46 goals in 273 appearances during his decade with Celtic

West Bromwich Albion have signed Australia midfielder Tom Rogic following his departure from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 29-year-old has joined the Baggies on a one-year deal.

Rogic won 16 major honours during his time in Glasgow and has earned 53 caps for Australia.

"He has proven to be a quality player, a serial winner, and a top professional," Baggies manager Steve Bruce told the club website. external-link

Rogic left Celtic at the end of last season after almost 10 years with the Bhoys, during which time he won six Scottish top-flight titles.

He said he had been looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge.

"I didn't just want to rush into anything - I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club," Rogic added.

"I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed and re-energised and excited about the future. I'm really looking forward to getting started at Albion."

Albion have the option of extending Rogic's deal by a further year and the transfer is subject to international clearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.