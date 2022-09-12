Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Walton & Hersham won promotion from the Combined Counties League last season

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC.

This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:35 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app.

Walton & Hersham were taken over by a group of 19-year-olds in 2019 and have more TikTok followers than several Premier League clubs.

Chatham Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in 1888-89.

Both teams were promoted last season to the eighth-tier Isthmian League.