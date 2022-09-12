Cliftonville are currently top of the Women's Premiership with holders Glentoran second

Football will resume in Northern Ireland on Monday following the postponement of all football activities over the weekend after the Queen's death, the Irish FA has said.

A full programme of fixtures in the Women's Premiership, including holders Glentoran hosting Sion Swifts, will be played on Monday evening.

In the men's game, Tuesday night's 15 League Cup first-round ties will go ahead, with the opening-round games completed on Wednesday when Ballymena United travel to Ards.

The Northern Ireland Football League said it has "written to all 44 member clubs to advise that an act of respect should take place before the commencement of each game, and have requested that clubs work together with their opponents to agree how the event will be marked respectfully".

The Irish FA said on Monday morning that "it is likely fixtures are to be played this coming weekend (16-18 September) and any updates or changes to this will be communicated accordingly."

The governing body had issued a statement on Friday morning saying that all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity at all levels, would not go ahead over the weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death.

Six Irish Premiership games scheduled to take place across Friday night and Saturday afternoon were not played while rugby and hockey matches were also postponed.

Monday night's Women's Premiership fixture list also sees leaders Cliftonville travel to Mid Ulster, with Linfield hosting Derry City and Crusaders going to Lisburn.

In the men's League Cup opening round on Tuesday, holders Cliftonville are away to Championship side H&W Welders while Coleraine, last season's beaten finalists, are at home to Dergview.