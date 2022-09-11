Match ends, 1. FC Köln 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne.
An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe.
The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes from time when Luca Kilian was shown a second yellow card.
Unbeaten Union secured top spot after Freiberg were held to a goalless draw by Borussia Monchengladbach.
But it is Urs Fischer's side who lead the table after six games, ahead of teams such as champions Bayern Munich, who are third and Borussia Dortmund in fifth place.
Union are also competing in the Europa League after missing out on Champions League qualification by a single point last season.
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Schwäbe
- 2SchmitzSubstituted forSchindlerat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 15KilianBooked at 81mins
- 4Hübers
- 3PedersenBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 62'minutes
- 28Skhiri
- 6Martel
- 37MainaSubstituted forAdamyanat 85'minutes
- 14Hector
- 11KainzSubstituted forThielmannat 75'minutes
- 33DietzSubstituted forTiggesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horn
- 5Soldo
- 7Ljubicic
- 8Huseinbasic
- 17Schindler
- 18Duda
- 21Tigges
- 23Adamyan
- 29Thielmann
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 37Grill
- 3Jaeckel
- 31KnocheBooked at 53mins
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 28Trimmel
- 13SchäferSubstituted forSeguinat 89'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 19HabererSubstituted forPantovicat 64'minutes
- 6Ryerson
- 27BeckerSubstituted forMichelat 75'minutes
- 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Michel
- 12Jensen
- 14Seguin
- 17Behrens
- 21Skarke
- 23Gießelmann
- 25Baumgartl
- 32Pantovic
- 40Leweling
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
- Attendance:
- 49,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Leite.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Eric Martel.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Ellyes Skhiri.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jan Thielmann.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Kingsley Schindler.
Post update
Sargis Adamyan (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Paul Seguin replaces András Schäfer.
Post update
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Jaeckel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Sargis Adamyan replaces Linton Maina.
Post update
Kingsley Schindler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln).
Post update
András Schäfer (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.