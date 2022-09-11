Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Champions League: Rangers v Napoli Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced.

Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

It added "away fans will not be authorised" at Wednesday's match or Napoli's home meeting with Rangers on 26 October.

Rangers lost 4-0 to Ajax in last Wednesday's Group A opener and Napoli defeated Liverpool 4-1 in their first match.

All Scottish domestic football at the weekend was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.