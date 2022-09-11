Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1.
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca at the Bernabeu and maintain their 100% winning start to the season.
Mallorca took the lead against the run of play when Vedat Muriqi headed in at the back post from Lee Kang-in's cross.
But Real Madrid equalised in first-half injury-time through Federico Valverde's fine strike from the edge of the area.
Vinicius Jr put them ahead with a calm finish after a run from Rodrygo, who scored a superb individual goal, before Antonio Rudiger volleyed in a fourth.
That strike, in the third minute of stoppage time, was the first goal for the Germany defender since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer following the end of his Chelsea contract.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had started the weekend top of La Liga before Barcelona moved above them on Saturday following a 4-0 win at Cadiz, but this victory took Real Madrid back to first place.
The reigning Spanish champions, who now have 15 points from five matches, were without forward Karim Benzema after he suffered a thigh problem during the 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic on Tuesday.
The injury is set to keep the France international out of the home European game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and next Sunday's derby at Atletico Madrid.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 71'minutes
- 22Rüdiger
- 4AlabaBooked at 81mins
- 23MendyBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNachoat 59'minutes
- 15ValverdeBooked at 34mins
- 8Kroos
- 19CeballosSubstituted forCamavingaat 69'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 7E HazardSubstituted forModricat 59'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 18Tchouaméni
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Mallorca
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Rajkovic
- 15MaffeoBooked at 25mins
- 24ValjentBooked at 85mins
- 21RaílloBooked at 39mins
- 2NastasicBooked at 16mins
- 18Costa
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 59'minutes
- 16BattagliaSubstituted forBabaat 53'minutes
- 4Ruíz de GalarretaSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7MuriqiSubstituted forPratsat 78'minutes
- 19LeeSubstituted forLagoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cufré
- 5Russo
- 6Arias Copete
- 8Grenier
- 9Prats
- 10Sánchez
- 11Lago
- 12Baba
- 20González
- 22Rodríguez
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
- Attendance:
- 54,816
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Mallorca 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lago Junior (Mallorca).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iddrisu Baba.
Booking
Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).
Post update
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.