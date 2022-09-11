Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4MallorcaMallorca1

Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger score

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger signed a four-year deal when he moved to Real Madrid in the summer following the end of his contract with Chelsea

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca at the Bernabeu and maintain their 100% winning start to the season.

Mallorca took the lead against the run of play when Vedat Muriqi headed in at the back post from Lee Kang-in's cross.

But Real Madrid equalised in first-half injury-time through Federico Valverde's fine strike from the edge of the area.

Vinicius Jr put them ahead with a calm finish after a run from Rodrygo, who scored a superb individual goal, before Antonio Rudiger volleyed in a fourth.

That strike, in the third minute of stoppage time, was the first goal for the Germany defender since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer following the end of his Chelsea contract.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had started the weekend top of La Liga before Barcelona moved above them on Saturday following a 4-0 win at Cadiz, but this victory took Real Madrid back to first place.

The reigning Spanish champions, who now have 15 points from five matches, were without forward Karim Benzema after he suffered a thigh problem during the 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic on Tuesday.

The injury is set to keep the France international out of the home European game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and next Sunday's derby at Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid goal
Federico Valverde equalised for Real Madrid with his second goal of the season

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 71'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4AlabaBooked at 81mins
  • 23MendyBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNachoat 59'minutes
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 34mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forCamavingaat 69'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forModricat 59'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Mallorca

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 15MaffeoBooked at 25mins
  • 24ValjentBooked at 85mins
  • 21RaílloBooked at 39mins
  • 2NastasicBooked at 16mins
  • 18Costa
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forGrenierat 59'minutes
  • 16BattagliaSubstituted forBabaat 53'minutes
  • 4Ruíz de GalarretaSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7MuriqiSubstituted forPratsat 78'minutes
  • 19LeeSubstituted forLagoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cufré
  • 5Russo
  • 6Arias Copete
  • 8Grenier
  • 9Prats
  • 10Sánchez
  • 11Lago
  • 12Baba
  • 20González
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Attendance:
54,816

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Mallorca 1. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Mallorca 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  7. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Clément Grenier (Mallorca).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lago Junior (Mallorca).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iddrisu Baba.

  13. Booking

    Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).

  17. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid55001551015
2Barcelona54101511413
3Villarreal431090910
4Ath Bilbao531191810
5Atl Madrid531194510
6Real Betis43017349
7Osasuna43016339
8Girona52126517
9Rayo Vallecano52125507
10Real Sociedad421145-17
11Celta Vigo5212810-27
12Valencia52037526
13Mallorca512257-25
14Almería411245-14
15Espanyol5113610-44
16Sevilla5113610-44
17Real Valladolid5113310-74
18Getafe4013211-91
19Elche5014113-121
20Cádiz5005014-140
Top Stories

