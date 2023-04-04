Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kai Havertz had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after striking his arm

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.

Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter's sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City.

Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.

Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.

Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea pay for missed chances

Chelsea are, yet again, a club in a state of flux as they search for their third manager of the season following the sacking of manager Potter after only 31 games in charge.

This was a game that descended into serious mediocrity but Chelsea had the opportunities to win the game and give interim manager Saltor a morale-boosting win as the hunt goes on for Potter's successor.

Joao Felix showed all his tricks on the ball but tended to hold on to possession too long, while Kovacic demonstrated that for all his many qualities as a midfield man, ruthless finishing is not among them.

The big bonus for Chelsea, with a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on the horizon, was the sight of N'Golo Kante at his industrious best on his first start since August after a hamstring injury.

Kante, so effective, was quickly back in the old routine as he won tackles, pinched possession and set up attacks, notably that one for Kovacic which he blazed over the bar with only Alisson to beat.

Chelsea's season almost feels like it is in a holding pattern waiting for a new manager and that meeting with the Champions League holders, as there was little excitement to draw from this drab affair.

Liverpool's struggles continue

Liverpool manager Klopp will search for any crumbs of comfort amid their current struggles so at least he can say this draw ended a run of three successive defeats since that remarkable 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield.

He saw his much-changed side benefit from Chelsea's generosity in front of goal while posing little or no threat themselves as they continued to look light years away from the team that chased a historic quadruple last season, ending with the League Cup and FA Cup, both won on penalties against the Blues.

Liverpool's only goal now is a top-four place and they are making life very difficult for themselves after the beating at Manchester City and now this draw that leaves them eighth, seven points off the top four.

They face league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and the urgency to get a victory is growing. They will, however, need to perform much better than they have at Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

Player of the match Kanté N'Golo Kanté with an average of 6.46 Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Chelsea Avg Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.46 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 5.94 Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 5.71 Squad number 5 Player name Fernández Average rating 5.65 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 5.60 Squad number 33 Player name Fofana Average rating 5.53 Squad number 26 Player name Koulibaly Average rating 5.38 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 5.38 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 5.35 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 5.27 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 5.16 Squad number 15 Player name Mudryk Average rating 4.92 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.92 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 4.79 Liverpool Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 6.06 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 5.60 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 5.59 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.48 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 5.44 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 5.14 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 5.11 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 5.09 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.07 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.97 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 4.95 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 4.91 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 4.85 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 4.71 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 4.52

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-5-2 1 Arrizabalaga 33 Fofana 26 Koulibaly 32 Cucurella 24 James 7 Kanté 5 Fernández 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 29 Havertz 11 João Félix 1 Arrizabalaga

33 Fofana

26 Koulibaly

32 Cucurella

24 James

7 Kanté Substituted for Gallagher at 69' minutes

5 Fernández

8 Kovacic Booked at 68mins

21 Chilwell Substituted for Mudryk at 78' minutes

29 Havertz

11 João Félix Substituted for Sterling at 85' minutes Substitutes 4 Badiashile

10 Pulisic

12 Loftus-Cheek

15 Mudryk

16 Mendy

17 Sterling

19 Mount

23 Gallagher

31 Madueke Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 2 Gomez 32 Matip 5 Konaté 21 Tsimikas 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 20 Jota 9 Firmino 27 Núñez 1 Alisson

2 Gomez

32 Matip Booked at 46mins

5 Konaté

21 Tsimikas Booked at 56mins Substituted for Robertson at 66' minutes

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho Booked at 74mins

17 Jones Booked at 61mins Substituted for Gakpo at 79' minutes

20 Jota

9 Firmino Substituted for Salah at 65' minutes

27 Núñez Substituted for Milner at 79' minutes Substitutes 7 Milner

11 Salah

18 Gakpo

26 Robertson

28 Carvalho

29 Arthur

47 Phillips

62 Kelleher

66 Alexander-Arnold Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0. Post update Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Joe Gomez is caught offside. Post update Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool). Post update Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool). Post update Offside, Chelsea. Reece James tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside. Post update Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool). Post update Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool). Post update Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Raheem Sterling replaces João Félix. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Robertson. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Gomez. Post update Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool). Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Hand ball by João Félix (Chelsea). Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo replaces Curtis Jones. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward