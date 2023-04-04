Match ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.
Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter's sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City.
Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.
Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.
Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League's top four.
- Follow Tuesday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Chelsea content
- Visit our Liverpool page
Chelsea pay for missed chances
Chelsea are, yet again, a club in a state of flux as they search for their third manager of the season following the sacking of manager Potter after only 31 games in charge.
This was a game that descended into serious mediocrity but Chelsea had the opportunities to win the game and give interim manager Saltor a morale-boosting win as the hunt goes on for Potter's successor.
Joao Felix showed all his tricks on the ball but tended to hold on to possession too long, while Kovacic demonstrated that for all his many qualities as a midfield man, ruthless finishing is not among them.
The big bonus for Chelsea, with a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on the horizon, was the sight of N'Golo Kante at his industrious best on his first start since August after a hamstring injury.
Kante, so effective, was quickly back in the old routine as he won tackles, pinched possession and set up attacks, notably that one for Kovacic which he blazed over the bar with only Alisson to beat.
Chelsea's season almost feels like it is in a holding pattern waiting for a new manager and that meeting with the Champions League holders, as there was little excitement to draw from this drab affair.
Liverpool's struggles continue
Liverpool manager Klopp will search for any crumbs of comfort amid their current struggles so at least he can say this draw ended a run of three successive defeats since that remarkable 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield.
He saw his much-changed side benefit from Chelsea's generosity in front of goal while posing little or no threat themselves as they continued to look light years away from the team that chased a historic quadruple last season, ending with the League Cup and FA Cup, both won on penalties against the Blues.
Liverpool's only goal now is a top-four place and they are making life very difficult for themselves after the beating at Manchester City and now this draw that leaves them eighth, seven points off the top four.
They face league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and the urgency to get a victory is growing. They will, however, need to perform much better than they have at Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.
Player of the match
KantéN'Golo Kanté
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.79
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
4.52
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33Fofana
- 26Koulibaly
- 32Cucurella
- 24James
- 7KantéSubstituted forGallagherat 69'minutes
- 5Fernández
- 8KovacicBooked at 68mins
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forMudrykat 78'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 11João FélixSubstituted forSterlingat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Badiashile
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 19Mount
- 23Gallagher
- 31Madueke
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 2Gomez
- 32MatipBooked at 46mins
- 5Konaté
- 21TsimikasBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoBooked at 74mins
- 17JonesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forGakpoat 79'minutes
- 20Jota
- 9FirminoSubstituted forSalahat 65'minutes
- 27NúñezSubstituted forMilnerat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 11Salah
- 18Gakpo
- 26Robertson
- 28Carvalho
- 29Arthur
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Joe Gomez is caught offside.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Reece James tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Post update
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Raheem Sterling replaces João Félix.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Gomez.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by João Félix (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo replaces Curtis Jones.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Chelsea absolute rubbish.
Rubbish 0 v Rubbish 0
YAWN, more like!