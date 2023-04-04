Close menu
ChelseaChelsea0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Managerless Blues held by much-changed visitors

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Havertz goal ruled out
Kai Havertz had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after striking his arm

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.

Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter's sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City.

Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.

Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.

Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea pay for missed chances

Chelsea are, yet again, a club in a state of flux as they search for their third manager of the season following the sacking of manager Potter after only 31 games in charge.

This was a game that descended into serious mediocrity but Chelsea had the opportunities to win the game and give interim manager Saltor a morale-boosting win as the hunt goes on for Potter's successor.

Joao Felix showed all his tricks on the ball but tended to hold on to possession too long, while Kovacic demonstrated that for all his many qualities as a midfield man, ruthless finishing is not among them.

The big bonus for Chelsea, with a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on the horizon, was the sight of N'Golo Kante at his industrious best on his first start since August after a hamstring injury.

Kante, so effective, was quickly back in the old routine as he won tackles, pinched possession and set up attacks, notably that one for Kovacic which he blazed over the bar with only Alisson to beat.

Chelsea's season almost feels like it is in a holding pattern waiting for a new manager and that meeting with the Champions League holders, as there was little excitement to draw from this drab affair.

Liverpool's struggles continue

Liverpool manager Klopp will search for any crumbs of comfort amid their current struggles so at least he can say this draw ended a run of three successive defeats since that remarkable 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield.

He saw his much-changed side benefit from Chelsea's generosity in front of goal while posing little or no threat themselves as they continued to look light years away from the team that chased a historic quadruple last season, ending with the League Cup and FA Cup, both won on penalties against the Blues.

Liverpool's only goal now is a top-four place and they are making life very difficult for themselves after the beating at Manchester City and now this draw that leaves them eighth, seven points off the top four.

They face league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and the urgency to get a victory is growing. They will, however, need to perform much better than they have at Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

Player of the match

KantéN'Golo Kanté

with an average of 6.46

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33Fofana
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32Cucurella
  • 24James
  • 7KantéSubstituted forGallagherat 69'minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 8KovacicBooked at 68mins
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forMudrykat 78'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forSterlingat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 15Mudryk
  • 16Mendy
  • 17Sterling
  • 19Mount
  • 23Gallagher
  • 31Madueke

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 32MatipBooked at 46mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 21TsimikasBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 74mins
  • 17JonesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forGakpoat 79'minutes
  • 20Jota
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forSalahat 65'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forMilnerat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 26Robertson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away17

Comments

Join the conversation

737 comments

  • Comment posted by Some bloke on the internet, today at 21:58

    Looking for the positives … at least the game is over!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      They don't play each other again until next season.

  • Comment posted by Macca, today at 21:59

    As a Gooner I’m glad they rested TAA. His legs will be fresh by the weekend to get himself nicely out of position.

    • Reply posted by Eittigh, today at 22:06

      Eittigh replied:
      Careful what you wish for!!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:57

    Two teams floating aimlessly with no idea or plan as to where to go.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:02

      Dad replied:
      Arsenal to score 5

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 21:57

    Is it Potters fault they can’t hit a barn door. I’m not so sure.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:02

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      Their last good striker was Drogba, how longs it been !

  • Comment posted by Knuckles, today at 21:58

    The evil of two lessers.....

    • Reply posted by RMC 1964, today at 22:20

      RMC 1964 replied:
      Very good! 😂
      Another one but not as good....The losers of two drivels.

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 21:58

    How on earth did Liverpool not lose this game, and still have 11 players on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Mikey64, today at 22:05

      Mikey64 replied:
      Anthony Taylor...

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 21:57

    Liverpool absolute rubbish.
    Chelsea absolute rubbish.
    Rubbish 0 v Rubbish 0

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We are rubbish. But teams who concede seven goals against us needs to look at themselves and say what the heck happened

  • Comment posted by DavidG, today at 21:57

    A mediocre meaningless mid-table match between two poor sides. How the mighty are fallen!

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 22:04

      Fr replied:
      just when you think lidlpool cant sink lower. klopp IN. 🫸🫷

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 21:56

    That was an absolutely horrific game of football.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:00

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Two midtable rubbish. Hope they both get relegated next year

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:03

    YNWA?

    YAWN, more like!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Now that was bad. Can it get any worse

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 21:57

    All that money and a game so devoid of quality

    • Reply posted by 19 titles won none bought, today at 22:12

      19 titles won none bought replied:
      Yeah, it's amazing how much chelsea have spent and wasted since january.

  • Comment posted by Bethicca, today at 21:58

    I’m a better finisher than the Chelsea players and I don’t have any legs

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 21:56

    It must be gutting to know you've spent £500.000.000 in the last two transfer windows and the best player you got was Felix ON LOAN and he won't be there next season.

    • Reply posted by A flock of opinions, today at 22:00

      A flock of opinions replied:
      Best player on the pitch was Enzo closely followed by Kante. Both players not on loan.

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 22:03

    Three crunch games, all with goals, and Sky choose to show the inevitable 0-0 borefest between Chelsea and Liverpool . Jeez.

    • Reply posted by yasuaki, today at 22:13

      yasuaki replied:
      A lesson to the media that they should not be choosing their televised games based on who they think are important.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 21:59

    Why does Klopp keep taking Nunez off? Hes the only player that ever looks like he's at the races....

    • Reply posted by FootballKing, today at 22:02

      FootballKing replied:
      I would have to agree, I would have played him through the middle

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 21:58

    What does Havertz have to do to be dropped? He’s been living off the CL final goal for far too long

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 22:05

      Anti woke replied:
      Worst striker in the League.

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 21:57

    I bought football manager for my PC and quickly realised I was 5hit, Todd Boehly could have saved himself 4+ billion by doing the same.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:01

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      Boehly probably used to play championship manager but used the game editor to change all the teams to make it easier before starting a new game

  • Comment posted by AndyP, today at 22:08

    Dire game, Sky need to look further for their games, remember, these two are no longer "top teams".

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:24

      CFC replied:
      Nah course not ‘mr fickle’

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 21:59

    What a terrible game that was