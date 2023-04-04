VAR Decision: No Goal Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
5.89
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.11
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33Fofana
- 26Koulibaly
- 32Cucurella
- 24James
- 7Kanté
- 5Fernández
- 8Kovacic
- 21Chilwell
- 29Havertz
- 11João Félix
Substitutes
- 4Badiashile
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 19Mount
- 23Gallagher
- 31Madueke
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 2Gomez
- 32MatipBooked at 46mins
- 5Konaté
- 21Tsimikas
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 17Jones
- 20Jota
- 9Firmino
- 27Núñez
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 11Salah
- 18Gakpo
- 26Robertson
- 28Carvalho
- 29Arthur
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Kai Havertz (Chelsea) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
Post update
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Booking
Joël Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).
Post update
João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.
