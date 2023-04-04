Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Chelsea v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.27

  2. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    5.32

  3. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    5.33

  4. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.26

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.89

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    6.32

  7. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.48

  8. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.32

  9. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    5.69

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    5.89

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.25

  2. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    5.94

  5. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    5.19

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.63

  8. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.51

  9. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    5.74

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.11

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33Fofana
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32Cucurella
  • 24James
  • 7Kanté
  • 5Fernández
  • 8Kovacic
  • 21Chilwell
  • 29Havertz
  • 11João Félix

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 15Mudryk
  • 16Mendy
  • 17Sterling
  • 19Mount
  • 23Gallagher
  • 31Madueke

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 32MatipBooked at 46mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17Jones
  • 20Jota
  • 9Firmino
  • 27Núñez

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 26Robertson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool.

  2. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Kai Havertz (Chelsea) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

  8. Booking

    Joël Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).

  10. Post update

    João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.

