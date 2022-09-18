Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford0ArsenalArsenal3

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest ever Premier League player as Gunners go top

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal take the lead against Brentford in the Premier League through William Saliba's header
Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (20) and Manchester City (19) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Arsenal (17)

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days as the Gunners defeated Brentford to return to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta sent on the schoolboy midfielder in the closing moments with his side leading 3-0.

Arsenal's travelling fans greeted Nwaneri's appearance by singing: "He's going to school in the morning."

William Saliba set Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games this season after the France defender climbed high to head Bukayo Saka's corner in off the post.

It was 2-0 inside the opening half an hour as Brazil forward Jesus, a £45m signing from Manchester City in July, headed Granit Xhaka's measured chip past David Raya.

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards.

Brentford were unbeaten in their previous three games and could have climbed to fifth in the table with a win, but they rarely threatened as forward Ivan Toney, who has been called up by England for the first time, struggled for service.

Arsenal had started the weekend top of the table but dropped to third after Manchester City and Tottenham won on Saturday.

This win, however, put the Gunners on 18 points, one more than their nearest rivals before their next match against Spurs in the north London derby at Emirates Stadium on 1 October (12:30 BST).

Mikel Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal performance

Stylish Gunners show they mean business

Arsenal were bullied in the corresponding fixture last season and tamely went down 2-0 against newly promoted Brentford on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign.

After that game, Brentford striker Toney made a slight dig at the Gunners by tweeting 'nice kick about with the boys', something Arsenal defender Gabriel was quick to revisit after Sunday's win.

View more on twitter

A lot has changed since then and this is a very different Gunners team full of grit, determination and character.

After a first setback of the season at Manchester United in their previous Premier League game, all eyes were on how they would respond against a Brentford side that embarrassed United five weeks earlier.

Despite the absence of influential captain Martin Odegaard because of injury, they dominated from start to finish.

Gabriel Martinelli once again put in an eye-catching shift, Saliba was strong at the back while Saka, who also teed-up Vieira, finished with two assists as the Gunners swept to a third clean-sheet away win of the season.

Ben White, left out of the latest England squad, also played a key role while the margin of victory could have been more but for two fine saves by Raya at 3-0 to keep out Jesus and Saka.

Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since 2016-17.

There is still a long way to go, but signs look promising for Arteta as Arsenal continue to build on a strong start and give their supporters hope they can qualify for European club football's most prestigious competition.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners will be Premier League title contenders - Thomas Frank

Brentford second best

There has been no sign of "second-season syndrome" at Brentford after heavy wins over Manchester United and Leeds.

However, they were distinctly second best against Arsenal yet go into the international break in the top half of the table.

There has been much to celebrate at the club over the past 18 months, not least Toney becoming the first Bees player to be called up by England's senior team since 1939.

Toney went closest to scoring for the hosts following a free-kick but Brentford were below par as they failed to score in the Premier League for the first time since 2 May.

Brentford have come so far in a short space of time but this was a day to forget.

Player of the match

Gabriel JesusGabriel Jesus

with an average of 8.53

Brentford

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.49

  2. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    5.25

  3. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    4.97

  5. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    4.71

  7. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    4.71

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    4.54

  9. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    4.51

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    4.48

  11. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.45

  12. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    4.33

  13. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    4.28

  14. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.05

  15. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    3.98

Arsenal

  1. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    8.53

  2. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    8.34

  4. Squad number83Player nameNwaneri
    Average rating

    8.29

  5. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    8.17

  6. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.12

  7. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.10

  8. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.08

  9. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.93

  10. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.93

  11. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.79

  12. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.56

  13. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.33

  14. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.23

  15. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    7.14

  16. Squad number27Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    7.09

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 16Mee
  • 2Hickey
  • 10DasilvaSubstituted forDamsgaardat 63'minutes
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forOnyekaat 63'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 69'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 76'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 11Wissa
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22Strakosha
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 86'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 5ParteySubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 78'minutes
  • 34XhakaBooked at 58mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forOliveira Alencarat 90+2'minutes
  • 21Ferreira VieiraSubstituted forNwaneriat 90+2'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forNketiahat 78'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 30Turner
  • 72Smith
  • 83Nwaneri
  • 96Sousa
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, Arsenal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Arsenal 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Marquinhos replaces Bukayo Saka.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri replaces Fábio Vieira.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White.

  13. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  16. Post update

    Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Mikkel Damsgaard tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Mikkel Damsgaard tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal76011771018
2Man City75202361717
3Tottenham75201871117
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford7232151239
10Newcastle71518718
11Leeds6222101008
12Bournemouth7223619-138
13Everton714256-17
14Southampton7214711-47
15Aston Villa7214610-47
16Crystal Palace613279-26
17Wolves713337-46
18West Ham711539-64
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester70161022-121
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport