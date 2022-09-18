Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (20) and Manchester City (19) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Arsenal (17)

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days as the Gunners defeated Brentford to return to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta sent on the schoolboy midfielder in the closing moments with his side leading 3-0.

Arsenal's travelling fans greeted Nwaneri's appearance by singing: "He's going to school in the morning."

William Saliba set Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games this season after the France defender climbed high to head Bukayo Saka's corner in off the post.

It was 2-0 inside the opening half an hour as Brazil forward Jesus, a £45m signing from Manchester City in July, headed Granit Xhaka's measured chip past David Raya.

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards.

Brentford were unbeaten in their previous three games and could have climbed to fifth in the table with a win, but they rarely threatened as forward Ivan Toney, who has been called up by England for the first time, struggled for service.

Arsenal had started the weekend top of the table but dropped to third after Manchester City and Tottenham won on Saturday.

This win, however, put the Gunners on 18 points, one more than their nearest rivals before their next match against Spurs in the north London derby at Emirates Stadium on 1 October (12:30 BST).

Mikel Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal performance

Stylish Gunners show they mean business

Arsenal were bullied in the corresponding fixture last season and tamely went down 2-0 against newly promoted Brentford on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign.

After that game, Brentford striker Toney made a slight dig at the Gunners by tweeting 'nice kick about with the boys', something Arsenal defender Gabriel was quick to revisit after Sunday's win.

A lot has changed since then and this is a very different Gunners team full of grit, determination and character.

After a first setback of the season at Manchester United in their previous Premier League game, all eyes were on how they would respond against a Brentford side that embarrassed United five weeks earlier.

Despite the absence of influential captain Martin Odegaard because of injury, they dominated from start to finish.

Gabriel Martinelli once again put in an eye-catching shift, Saliba was strong at the back while Saka, who also teed-up Vieira, finished with two assists as the Gunners swept to a third clean-sheet away win of the season.

Ben White, left out of the latest England squad, also played a key role while the margin of victory could have been more but for two fine saves by Raya at 3-0 to keep out Jesus and Saka.

Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since 2016-17.

There is still a long way to go, but signs look promising for Arteta as Arsenal continue to build on a strong start and give their supporters hope they can qualify for European club football's most prestigious competition.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners will be Premier League title contenders - Thomas Frank

Brentford second best

There has been no sign of "second-season syndrome" at Brentford after heavy wins over Manchester United and Leeds.

However, they were distinctly second best against Arsenal yet go into the international break in the top half of the table.

There has been much to celebrate at the club over the past 18 months, not least Toney becoming the first Bees player to be called up by England's senior team since 1939.

Toney went closest to scoring for the hosts following a free-kick but Brentford were below par as they failed to score in the Premier League for the first time since 2 May.

Brentford have come so far in a short space of time but this was a day to forget.

Player of the match Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Jesus with an average of 8.53 Brentford Brentford Brentford

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Brentford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 5.49 Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 5.25 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 5.05 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 4.97 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 4.77 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 4.71 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 4.71 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 4.54 Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 4.51 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 4.48 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 4.45 Squad number 24 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 4.33 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 4.28 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 4.05 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 3.98 Arsenal Avg Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 8.53 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 8.43 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 8.34 Squad number 83 Player name Nwaneri Average rating 8.29 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 8.17 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.12 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.10 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 8.08 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.93 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.93 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 7.79 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.56 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 7.33 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.23 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 7.14 Squad number 27 Player name Marquinhos Average rating 7.09

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 16 Mee 2 Hickey 10 Dasilva 27 Janelt 8 Jensen 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

16 Mee

2 Hickey

10 Dasilva Substituted for Damsgaard at 63' minutes

27 Janelt Substituted for Onyeka at 63' minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Baptiste at 69' minutes

3 Henry

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Wissa at 76' minutes

17 Toney Substitutes 7 Canós

11 Wissa

13 M Jorgensen

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

22 Strakosha

24 Damsgaard

26 Baptiste

30 Roerslev Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Ramsdale 4 White 12 Saliba 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 21 Ferreira Vieira 11 Martinelli 9 Gabriel Jesus 1 Ramsdale

4 White Substituted for Tomiyasu at 86' minutes

12 Saliba

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

5 Partey Substituted for Sambi Lokonga at 78' minutes

34 Xhaka Booked at 58mins

7 Saka Substituted for Oliveira Alencar at 90+2' minutes

21 Ferreira Vieira Substituted for Nwaneri at 90+2' minutes

11 Martinelli Substituted for Nketiah at 78' minutes

9 Gabriel Jesus Booked at 90mins Substitutes 14 Nketiah

16 Holding

18 Tomiyasu

23 Sambi Lokonga

27 Oliveira Alencar

30 Turner

72 Smith

83 Nwaneri

96 Sousa Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 0, Arsenal 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Arsenal 3. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Marquinhos replaces Bukayo Saka. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri replaces Fábio Vieira. Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Post update Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford). Post update Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White. Post update Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford). Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Post update Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brentford. Mikkel Damsgaard tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Post update Offside, Brentford. Mikkel Damsgaard tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside. Post update Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Post update Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward