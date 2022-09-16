Brentford v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Midfielder Thomas Partey has been unavailable for Arsenal's last four league games

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will continue to monitor Thomas Partey, who has resumed training after a thigh problem, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is absent with a calf injury.

Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also unavailable for the Gunners, while Emile Smith Rowe is expected to miss out because of an ongoing groin issue.

Brentford's Sergi Canos could make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock both remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brentford got off to a great start last season by beating Arsenal at home in their first game after being promoted, and there will be a cracking atmosphere there this time too.

The Gunners have improved a lot from 12 months ago, but the Bees have shown recently against Manchester United and Leeds that they carry a real threat.

This will be a tough test for Arsenal - and I just have a sneaky feeling that Brentford will get something out of the game.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Editors bassist Russell Leetch

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford's 2-0 win in this fixture last season means they have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal, although all the other victories came in the 1930s.

The Gunners' solitary away victory against the Bees was by 1-0 in May 1947.

Brentford

Brentford's only defeat in their past 17 home league London derbies was a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in October 2021 (W13, D3).

The Bees have scored an unrivalled four Premier League goals from outside the penalty area this season. They only netted three such goals in 2021-22.

Thomas Frank's side have scored 15 top-flight goals this term, a figure bettered only by Manchester City. The Londoners are averaging 2.5 goals per game, compared to 1.3 in their debut Premier League campaign.

They have outperformed their expected goals total (10.2) by almost five.

Yoane Wissa has netted five Premier League goals as a substitute since the start of last season, more than any other player.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won five of their last eight league games away to fellow London clubs, as many as they had in their previous 23 attempts.

They can win three successive top-flight London derbies for the first time since March 2015.

The Gunners have gone 23 Premier League matches without a draw (W16, L7), the longest ongoing run of sides currently in the top flight.

Each of their past 10 league goals has been scored left-footed.

Prior to the weekend, Gabriel Jesus had more touches in the opposition box (66), attempted more dribbles (34) and won more fouls (21) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team