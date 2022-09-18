Close menu
EvertonEverton1West HamWest Ham United0

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Neal Maupay scores first Toffees goal

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay signed for Everton for £15m from Brighton in August

Neal Maupay opened his account for Everton to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi's pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi.

West Ham, whose tally of three goals is the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack.

Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Asmir Begovic, while Said Benrahma's effort came back off a post.

Everton climb to 13th in the table, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th.

Everton get their reward as Hammers fall short

After losing their opening two games, Everton are unbeaten in five league games, but victory was elusive before West Ham's arrival in Merseyside.

Everton started brightly and Gray provided a constant threat down the left, testing Fabianski thanks to a fierce effort with minimal backlift and often beating his man and flashing crosses across the box.

Everton have struggled in front of goal themselves - only West Ham and Wolves have managed fewer league goals this season - but Maupay, playing his second game, provided the cutting edge with an excellent finish.

West Ham had a quick turnaround following their Europa Conference League win at Danish side Silkeborg IF on Thursday, and their performance appeared lacklustre.

Although they 14 shots - double the number Everton managed - it was not until Maupay's goal that the Hammers seemed to spark into life.

Antonio should have done more with his header before Benrahma's effort caught Begovic and the Everton defence by surprise as it hit the woodwork.

Five league defeats from seven games will be a concern for West Ham manager David Moyes, whose side host fellow strugglers Wolves in their next match on 1 October.

Player of the match

IwobiAlexander Iwobi

with an average of 7.67

Everton

  1. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    7.67

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    7.60

  4. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    7.41

  6. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    7.20

  9. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    7.07

  10. Squad number15Player nameBegovic
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number10Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.76

  12. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.68

  13. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.51

  14. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    5.96

West Ham United

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.38

  2. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.22

  4. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    5.09

  6. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.08

  7. Squad number14Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.06

  8. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    4.89

  9. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    4.89

  10. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    4.72

  11. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    4.68

  12. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    4.67

  13. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    4.65

  14. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    4.48

  15. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    4.15

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Begovic
  • 3Patterson
  • 30CoadyBooked at 28mins
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 8Onana
  • 27Gueye
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11GraySubstituted forDoucouréat 81'minutes
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forRondónat 89'minutes
  • 10GordonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 7McNeil
  • 16Doucouré
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 37Garner

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forEmersonat 90+3'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCornetat 62'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 62'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forScamaccaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Scamacca
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 14Cornet
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Emerson
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
39,298

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away14
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Booking

    Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).

  6. Booking

    Dwight McNeil (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Aaron Cresswell.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Neal Maupay.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  16. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Demarai Gray.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal76011771018
2Man City75202361717
3Tottenham75201871117
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford7232151239
10Newcastle71518718
11Leeds6222101008
12Bournemouth7223619-138
13Everton714256-17
14Southampton7214711-47
15Aston Villa7214610-47
16Crystal Palace613279-26
17Wolves713337-46
18West Ham711539-64
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester70161022-121
View full Premier League table

