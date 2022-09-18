Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay signed for Everton for £15m from Brighton in August

Neal Maupay opened his account for Everton to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi's pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi.

West Ham, whose tally of three goals is the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack.

Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Asmir Begovic, while Said Benrahma's effort came back off a post.

Everton climb to 13th in the table, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th.

Everton get their reward as Hammers fall short

After losing their opening two games, Everton are unbeaten in five league games, but victory was elusive before West Ham's arrival in Merseyside.

Everton started brightly and Gray provided a constant threat down the left, testing Fabianski thanks to a fierce effort with minimal backlift and often beating his man and flashing crosses across the box.

Everton have struggled in front of goal themselves - only West Ham and Wolves have managed fewer league goals this season - but Maupay, playing his second game, provided the cutting edge with an excellent finish.

West Ham had a quick turnaround following their Europa Conference League win at Danish side Silkeborg IF on Thursday, and their performance appeared lacklustre.

Although they 14 shots - double the number Everton managed - it was not until Maupay's goal that the Hammers seemed to spark into life.

Antonio should have done more with his header before Benrahma's effort caught Begovic and the Everton defence by surprise as it hit the woodwork.

Five league defeats from seven games will be a concern for West Ham manager David Moyes, whose side host fellow strugglers Wolves in their next match on 1 October.

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Everton Avg Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 7.67 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 7.61 Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 7.60 Squad number 30 Player name Coady Average rating 7.44 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 7.41 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 7.34 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 7.33 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 7.20 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 7.07 Squad number 15 Player name Begovic Average rating 6.78 Squad number 10 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.76 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.68 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.51 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 5.96 West Ham United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 5.38 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 5.30 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 5.22 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.19 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.09 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 5.08 Squad number 14 Player name Cornet Average rating 5.06 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 4.89 Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 4.89 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 4.72 Squad number 7 Player name Scamacca Average rating 4.68 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 4.67 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 4.65 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 4.48 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 4.15

Line-ups

Everton Formation 4-3-3
West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1

Match ends, Everton 1, West Ham United 0.
Second Half ends, Everton 1, West Ham United 0.
Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
Dwight McNeil (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).
Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Aaron Cresswell.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Neal Maupay.
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Demarai Gray.