Premier League
Man UtdManchester United2LeedsLeeds United2

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Jadon Sancho goal earns home side point in thriller

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho scored in his first Premier League game since October

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho combined to deny managerless Leeds a rare Old Trafford victory as Manchester United came back from two goals down to snatch a point from a thrilling Roses clash.

The hosts looked finished when Raphael Varane turned Crysencio Summerville's cutback into his own net to put Leeds two ahead after Wilfried Gnonto had given them a first-minute lead.

But Rashford halved the deficit when he headed home Diogo Dalot's inviting cross before Sancho, only just back to first-team duties after recovering from physical and mental issues, scored his first Premier League goal since September when he drove home from 10 yards after Luke Shaw's initial shot had been blocked.

Varane brought an excellent save out of Illan Meslier as Manchester United hunted a goal to extend their 13-match winning streak on home soil.

Anything less than a point would have been extremely harsh on Leeds, who sacked manager Jesse Marsch on Monday, and they also hit the post through Brenden Aaronson in between the home side's two goals.

The result moves them a point clear of the relegation zone and above West Ham into 16th, although after this superb contest, the Elland Road rematch in four days' time will be an occasion to relish.

Leeds claim a precious point

Gnonto scores
Gnonto scored the opener at Old Trafford after 55 seconds

The general narrative around Elland Road in the wake of Marsch's dismissal has been that the Leeds' hierarchy would use a week that features two games against Manchester United to recruit a replacement before key clashes with relegation rivals Everton and Southampton later this month.

Leeds had not won at Old Trafford since 1981 and before kick-off many of their fans were speculating about what their margin of defeat would be, rather than whether they could get something from the game.

That assessment reckoned without a super motivated Leeds team, led by former England futsal head coach Michael Skubala and lethargic hosts, who began with a sloppiness seldom seen under Ten Hag since that woeful opening to his tenure that featured defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Italian teenager Gnonto took maximum advantage of the room afforded to him by a failure to track his first-minute surge to the edge of the area by burying his shot in the bottom corner.

If he was watching as Varane turned Summerville's cutback into his own net three minutes after the break, Marsch must have wondered why he could not have enjoyed the same slices of fortune.

Leeds are not his responsibility now of course and Skubala's celebrations on the touchline were full of sheer delight, along with those of a coaching team that includes Chris Armas, who spent the second half of last term being derided for his contribution to Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United staff.

Football management is not so easy though and Skubala went through a full range of emotions as Manchester United fought back, appealing for every throw and free-kick, no matter how obviously it was that they were not his team's.

However, with the backing of their noisy support, Leeds made it to the final whistle, lifting some of the pressure off the players and placing the focus back on sporting director Victor Orta, who returned from a trip to Madrid talking to potential managers to see for himself the battling spirit that remains in this group of players.

"I've been really busy just looking after this job for the last few days," said Skubala, adding he did not know whether he would be in charge at the weekend. "That's up to other people to decide but it's a great opportunity for the players and the staff.

"If I'm called upon then I just want to help the club in the best way I can."

Sancho's welcome return

Leeds' supporters paired Rashford and Sancho in a 'you let your country down' song.

The pair's careers have moved in different directions since that Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions - and 12 since the World Cup, when he excelled.

Sancho's likely omission from Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar was put forward as one of the reasons why his early-season form deteriorated, bringing with it physical and mental issues it took a spell training on his own to overcome.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger's celebration as he ran away had an element of relief to it.

At a time when Manchester United are without the creativity of Christian Eriksen, the unpredictability of Antony and game management skills of Casemiro, Sancho's quality is something Ten Hag really needs right now.

Player of the match

GnontoWilfried Gnonto

with an average of 8.28

Manchester United

  1. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.01

  7. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.98

  9. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    4.89

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.76

  11. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    4.35

  13. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.29

  14. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    3.98

  15. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.88

Leeds United

  1. Squad number29Player nameGnonto
    Average rating

    8.28

  2. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    8.15

  3. Squad number39Player nameWöber
    Average rating

    8.05

  4. Squad number12Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    7.90

  6. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    7.72

  7. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number11Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    7.47

  9. Squad number10Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    7.24

  12. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    7.12

  13. Squad number23Player nameSinisterra
    Average rating

    7.03

  14. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    6.87

  15. Squad number24Player nameRutter
    Average rating

    6.82

  16. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.72

  17. Squad number49Player nameMateo Joseph
    Average rating

    6.67

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotSubstituted forMalaciaat 82'minutes
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 17Fred
  • 15SabitzerBooked at 80minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 82'minutes
  • 10Rashford
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forPellistriat 59'minutes
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forSanchoat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 55Iqbal
  • 73Mainoo

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 39Wöber
  • 21StruijkSubstituted forFirpoat 23'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 28McKennieBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 90'minutes
  • 12AdamsBooked at 56mins
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 8'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forAaronsonat 63'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forFernándezat 90'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 42Greenwood
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
73,456

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Leeds United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Leeds United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Weston McKennie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  9. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Tyrell Malacia replaces Diogo Dalot.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  17. Booking

    Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

Comments

Join the conversation

885 comments

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 22:03

    Well played Leeds mot

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A good enjoyable game, great second half comeback by Man Utd, shame Leeds couldn’t hold onto the lead that they had established. On this form Leeds should stay up easily.

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 22:04

    Great effort by Leeds, we'll done lads.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why not give Michael Skubala the job for the next few games

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:04

    Entertaining match. For the neutral.
    Poor finishing by Manchester United at the end there.
    Desperately missing Casemiro and Eriksen.
    Conceded 28 goals in defense now. Same as Everton and more than West Ham, 26 goals conceded. Not good.

    Once again another team (Leeds) performing when their Manager gets the sack.
    Part and parcel of the modern game it seems.
    Players play when they want to play..

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:07

      Mate replied:
      Yep as Arsenal fan I don't feel so bad losing to Everton when United almost lose to Managerless Leeds

  • Comment posted by allyp, today at 22:04

    Well done United. I meant Leeds!

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 22:06

      Darth Flowers replied:
      Leeds United?

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 22:03

    What, no last minute penalty? What was the ref doing?

    • Reply posted by leedsupooltic, today at 22:07

      leedsupooltic replied:
      He gave nothing to us in last 20 mins.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:02

    A good point for Leeds to aid them in their relegation fight.
    Leeds played much, much better, without a manager, than they have in months with a manager, so the question that comes to mind is, do teams need managers?

    (It’s a joke people, of course they do).

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:09

      Julio Laker replied:
      Well Skubala did a great impression of Bielsa by squatting down to observe play from crotch hight. 100% for the cameras in and they sucked it right up.

  • Comment posted by lucky lee, today at 22:04

    Thanks Leeds from the world.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:13

      SuperDuper replied:
      And another 10 year wait for UTD. They was winning the league on Sunday morning?

  • Comment posted by Herecomesthesun, today at 22:05

    Fred is absolutely useless. Man Utd need to get rid of ASAP. Even offer £25 million to any club willing to take him.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:06

      Elvis replied:
      If he's useless then he's at the right club

  • Comment posted by sm jch 01, today at 22:03

    Nice one Leeds!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:11

      SuperDuper replied:
      Leeds should have won

  • Comment posted by Consett Mag, today at 22:06

    Well done Leeds. The best of luck to ya!

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 22:10

      chelseakev replied:
      Going down with Southampton and Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, today at 22:03

    Well done leeds bullied them. Shame about the injuries but showed character. Adams and Mckennie class

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:09

      SuperDuper replied:
      They was winning the league Sunday morning? Maybe another decade

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 22:05

    That new managerless bounce eh!! 😉

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:12

      SuperDuper replied:
      Leeds outclassed them. Another decade wait for UTD

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 22:07

    Great performance from Leeds, unshackled from the American crap.
    Much better organised with better width.
    Unlucky not to get all 3 points.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:19

      SuperDuper replied:
      Should have beaten them. All those billions spent and they are nowhere for a decade

      Tick tock

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 22:05

    IF anyone thought this was going to be a walkover for United then they are going to be very disappointed!!
    Nothing worse than playing a team who have just sacked the manager!!

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:07

      Elvis replied:
      It's just a shame that United lost their lead. Unfortunately United managed to pinch a draw

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:08

    Like all Leeds supporters I’d have taken a point if offered before the game BUT we threw a two goal lead away. Anyway take the point and take the performance. Well played Leeds!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:28

      SuperDuper replied:
      Leeds should have won

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 22:04

    I'm disappointed United lost their lead

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:22

      SuperDuper replied:
      UTD spent billions and still have nothing a decade later

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:03

    It was nearly a case of Chris Armas coming early for the Leeds fans.

    Too bad they couldn't hold out for the win.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:10