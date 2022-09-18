West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 15Parker
- 23Cissoko
- 2Smith
- 16Ziu
- 12Longhurst
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 26Asseyi
- 19Hayashi
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 22Fisk
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 18Brosnan
- 2Veje
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 27Stenevik
- 17Graham
- 22Galli
- 25Snoeijs
- 10Bennison
- 15Beever-Jones
Substitutes
- 8Christiansen
- 11Park
- 12Ramsey
- 19Queiroz Costa
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 24Weir
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Katrine Veje (Everton Women).
Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.