The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

West Ham United Women v Everton Women

West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 15Parker
  • 23Cissoko
  • 2Smith
  • 16Ziu
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 26Asseyi
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 22Fisk
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 2Veje
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 27Stenevik
  • 17Graham
  • 22Galli
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 10Bennison
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Christiansen
  • 11Park
  • 12Ramsey
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 24Weir
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Katrine Veje (Everton Women).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).

  4. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Everton Women10100001
5Leicester City Women10100001
6Tottenham Women10100001
7West Ham Women10100001
8Chelsea Women00000000
9Liverpool Women00000000
10Man City Women100134-10
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

