The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Leicester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow the Leicester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women action live here.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 13Simon
  • 8Pike
  • 14Green
  • 10Whelan
  • 23Purfield
  • 7Flint
  • 16Jones

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 27O'Brien
  • 32Baker
  • 35Poor
  • 44Scofield

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 29Neville
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 13Ale
  • 24Spence
  • 7Naz
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 10Brazil
  • 11Petzelberger
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 17Simon
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  2. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Everton Women10100001
5Leicester City Women10100001
6Tottenham Women10100001
7West Ham Women10100001
8Chelsea Women00000000
9Liverpool Women00000000
10Man City Women100134-10
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

