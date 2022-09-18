Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
Women's Football
Follow the Leicester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women action live here.
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 3-4-3
Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Man Utd Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Aston Villa Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Everton Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Leicester City Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Tottenham Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|West Ham Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Chelsea Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Liverpool Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Man City Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|11
|Brighton Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|12
|Reading Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
