The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Villa Park, England

Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 6Corsie
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 32McAteer

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 36Hutchings
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Tottenham Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
