Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0HeartsHeart of Midlothian3

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Lawrence Shankland & Alan Forrest strikes secure victory

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lawrence Shankland put Hearts ahead in the first half
Lawrence Shankland put Hearts ahead in the first half

Hearts climbed into third place in the Scottish Premiership after beating Motherwell to record their second win in less than 70 hours.

The Tynecastle side, who claimed Europa Conference League victory over RFS in Latvia on Thursday, recorded another triumph at Fir Park thanks to Lawrence Shankland and an Alan Forrest double.

Each goal came after periods of heavy Motherwell pressure, with Steven Hammell's hosts missing a succession of chances and failing to take advantage as Hearts understandably tired late on.

"We rode our luck at times," Hearts manager Robbie Neilson conceded. "[We] got the three goals, so all and all I am delighted. The most important thing is we go into the international break third in the league.

"We knew after the previous European trip we had we came back and got beat, but playing for Hearts you can't do that. You have to win on the Thursday and win again on the Sunday, and we've managed to do that, which is great."

The opening stages were lively, with Joseph Efford and Ross Tierney both going close for the home side after early Motherwell pressure. Craig Gordon saved the former's shot before the latter's strike fizzed past the outside of a post.

A Shankland shot ricocheted wide as the game continued at a high tempo with both sides showing attacking impetus.

Shankland made no mistake when his next chance arrived, though. Ricky Lamie's attempted clearance fell for the striker, whose ferocious first attempt was saved by Liam Kelly. The rebound was returned back to him, though, and he converted.

Motherwell had a few half-chances as they tried to find a response to going behind. Blair Spittal had a long range effort fly wide and a Paul McGinn shot had a similar outcome.

Kevin van Veen drove in from the left-hand side before his edge-of-the-area shot crept narrowly over just before the interval.

Motherwell were somehow still behind after the break despite a Spittal header hitting one post and McGinn's attempt on the follow up, from almost on the line, trundling along the line and hitting the other upright.

Moments after squandering those chances, the home side were two behind.

Shankland held up the ball smartly inside the area, he expertly laid it into the path of Forrest to curl into the net past the unsighted Kelly.

Hearts breathed a deep sigh of relief as the flag was raised for offside after a Van Veen shot - after a sensational Craig Gordon save - was tapped in by Louis Moult.

Gordon then palmed a venomous Matt Penney strike over the bar with less than 10 minutes to go, with the full-back rattling the bar from range moments later.

The game was put beyond Motherwell's reach when Forrest doubled his tally with minutes to go, tapping in a Nathaniel Atkinson touch across goal.

Player of the match - Alan Forrest

His two goals aside, Forrest was a lively addition for Hearts, perhaps owing to the fact he only played the final 10 minutes midweek
His two goals aside, Forrest was a lively addition for Hearts, perhaps owing to the fact he only played the final 10 minutes midweek

Motherwell need Moult to rekindle magic - analysis

Motherwell had 25 shots, but only five on target, and McGinn missed a sitter. Their xG of 2.29 suggests they need to find a cutting edge in front of goal. And for all they were impressive, they lacked composure, or perhaps just luck, in the box.

With only six points separating Hearts in third and St Johnstone in ninth, it's clear that the odd goal here and there could prove vital. So Louis Moult returning to Fir Park could be vital as the season unfolds.

As the game began to draw to a close, Motherwell were reduced to shots from distance as the failed to find a way to go via more conventional methods.

While the scoreline may suggest otherwise, it wasn't a comfortable win for Hearts. After their European exploits midweek it's likely that there were some tired legs out there, but they have to continue with this schedule for the next month or two.

Adjusting quickly to the demands of European group stage football will be top of Robbie Neilson's to-do list.

What they said

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "That hurts. Losing 3-0 at home is not acceptable, it's not what we were hoping for.

"From a positive point of view, we created more chances than we have all season. It's not just on the strikers, nearly every player had a chance today and it's something we preach about being clinical in both boxes and we just couldn't do that."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was two teams that wanted to win the game. Sometimes you play a team that want to sit in and try and get set-plays. But Motherwell were very open, they try to play and create chances.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough game, Stevie has got them playing really well, but the biggest thing for us was getting the three points."

What's next?

Motherwell are away to Celtic on 1 October (15:00 BST), with Hearts hosting Rangers on the same day (12:30).

Player of the match

ForrestAlan Forrest

with an average of 8.77

Motherwell

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.23

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.70

  3. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.67

  4. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    4.67

  5. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.62

  6. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.39

  7. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.38

  8. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.35

  9. Squad number21Player nameMoult
    Average rating

    4.32

  10. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.17

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.06

  12. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.05

  13. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.00

  14. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    3.93

  15. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    3.93

  16. Squad number20Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    2.94

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    8.77

  2. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    8.36

  3. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    8.16

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    8.08

  5. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.98

  6. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    7.95

  7. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.90

  8. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.85

  9. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    7.82

  10. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    7.14

  13. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.12

  14. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    6.97

  15. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    6.91

  16. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.89

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnBooked at 90mins
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieSubstituted forMugabiat 67'minutes
  • 24Penney
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forCorneliusat 67'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 11EffordSubstituted forAaronsat 30'minutesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcKinstryat 45+2'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 26TierneySubstituted forMoultat 67'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Aarons
  • 21Moult
  • 28Mahon
  • 38Miller

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 20Neilson
  • 3Kingsley
  • 19CochraneSubstituted forHaringat 39'minutes
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forAtkinsonat 73'minutes
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forSnodgrassat 64'minutes
  • 17ForrestBooked at 79mins
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 18McKaySubstituted forSibbickat 73'minutes
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forHumphrysat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Grant
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Sibbick
  • 29Humphrys
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 77Snodgrass
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home25
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Booking

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Penney with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Matt Penney (Motherwell) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76012532218
2Rangers7511168816
3Hearts7412138513
4St Mirren740388012
5Livingston740369-312
6Hibernian732297211
7Aberdeen73131410410
8Motherwell731379-210
9St Johnstone7214710-37
10Ross County7124411-75
11Kilmarnock7115312-94
12Dundee Utd7025320-172
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport