Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Louis Moult could return to action for Motherwell after the striker joined his former club on loan from Burton Albion.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Midfielders Robert Snodgrass, previously of Luton Town, and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who has been granted a work permit after his move from Heracles Almelo, are vying for Hearts debuts.

But centre-back Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.

Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Kye Rowles remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their past four home games against Hearts in the Premiership, while Hearts are seeking to avoid losing three straight away league games for the first time since December.

Pick your Motherwell XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic66002512418
2Rangers7511168816
3Livingston740369-312
4Hibernian732297211
5Aberdeen73131410410
6Hearts6312108210
7Motherwell631276110
8St Mirren630368-29
9St Johnstone7214710-37
10Ross County7124411-75
11Kilmarnock7115312-94
12Dundee Utd7025320-172
View full Scottish Premiership table

