Motherwell v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Louis Moult could return to action for Motherwell after the striker joined his former club on loan from Burton Albion.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Midfielders Robert Snodgrass, previously of Luton Town, and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who has been granted a work permit after his move from Heracles Almelo, are vying for Hearts debuts.

But centre-back Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.

Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Kye Rowles remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their past four home games against Hearts in the Premiership, while Hearts are seeking to avoid losing three straight away league games for the first time since December.

