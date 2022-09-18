Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mark O'Hara lost his marker to head St Mirren in front

St Mirren stunned a subdued Celtic by inflicting their first league defeat in 364 days and ending the 100% start to their Scottish Premiership defence.

Mark O'Hara rose unmarked to head the Paisley side in front shortly before half-time - the only effort on target in a largely flat opening 45 minutes.

And Jonah Ayunga nodded the impressive hosts' second after the break to inflict Celtic's first league loss since defeat at Livingston on 19 September last year and leave them two points above Rangers at the summit.

A third league win of the campaign takes St Mirren above Livingston into third place on goal difference.

The pre-match minute's applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth was disrupted by chants from the away end.

And Celtic's opening half was subdued, with David Turnbull, Aaron Mooy and Daizen Maeda off target with speculative efforts.

St Mirren seized their moment when Ryan Strain advanced on the right and delivered to the back post for the unmarked O'Hara to finish powerfully.

The visitors were now facing a new problem, having not trailed in a previous domestic game this season. They responded with a blocked Mooy shot and Liel Abada's overhead kick, which went over.

Reo Hatate and Jota took over from Mooy and Maeda at the break, which brought an uplift in intensity from Celtic, but the defending champions were soon caught out at a thrown-in.

Declan Gallagher's lofted delivery was headed up and around the box before Main nodded down for Ayunga to finish. Replays hinted at a possible offside but that did little to quell the home crowd's celebrations.

More Celtic changes followed, with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Sead Haksabanovic replacing Abada and Turnbull. But again St Mirren threatened from wide right with Strain crossing for O'Hara to head wide.

Headed attempts by Giakoumakis and Mortiz Jens were collected by home keeper Trevor Carson as Celtic pushed to get back into the match. And Carson cut out a Hatate cross in the six-yard box, forcing Richard Tait to make an important clearance.

And Jota's late header wide all but confirmed the result.

Player of the match - Jonah Ayunga

It was not just his goal that counted with the striker running tirelessly in attack

Discipline the key as St Mirren halt champions - analysis

Crucial to the hosts' success was discipline - man marking, the back five holding an appropriate line and restricting as much space as they could in their own half.

And Stephen Robinson's side were able to give Celtic's recast back four cause for concern even before the O'Hara opener, a slip by Stephen Welsh letting Ayunga into a dangerous area early on.

They took encouragement from those moments and pounced when afforded the chance to put aerial deliveries into the box. And the work didn't stop at 2-0, with the same tracking back and defensive endeavour securing a clean sheet.

Celtic's starting line-up reflected their busy schedule with six changes from the midweek Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The zip so apparent in their play in previous games was strangely absent and their trademark passes in behind defenders also missing, primarily due to Matt O'Riley only appearing for the closing stages.

After 38 unbeaten league games prior to this game, Ange Postecoglou's team have played and will play better than they did in Paisley.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We were excellent to a man, but Curtis Main was outstanding. He held the ball up for us, never tired in the game, even at the end. It's not often I'll give individuals mentions, but he deserves one.

"We played and passed and hit them on the break. Celtic are a top, top side. At any stage of the game, Celtic can turn it on the head with their quality with a moment of brilliance but our shape and discipline was maintained for 94 minutes."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "First thing, credit to St Mirren, they worked really hard and were committed to their game plan and made it difficult for us. There are always reminders we still have work to do.

"We didn't perform in any of the areas we like to perform in and have been performing in. There isn't anything hugely positive we can take from today, including team selection - probably wasn't right."

What next?

After the international break, St Mirren host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on 1 October, when Celtic are at home by Motherwell (both 15:00 BST).

Player of the match Tait Richard Tait with an average of 8.66 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Celtic Celtic Celtic St Mirren Avg Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 8.66 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 8.63 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 8.53 Squad number 7 Player name Ayunga Average rating 8.48 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 8.46 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 8.36 Squad number 6 Player name O'Hara Average rating 8.33 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 8.19 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 8.13 Squad number 17 Player name Baccus Average rating 8.13 Squad number 31 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.96 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 7.90 Squad number 23 Player name Strain Average rating 7.86 Squad number 1 Player name Carson Average rating 7.65 Celtic Avg Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 4.14 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 3.94 Squad number 6 Player name Jenz Average rating 3.69 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 3.57 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 3.53 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 3.49 Squad number 13 Player name Mooy Average rating 3.45 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 3.45 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 3.40 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 3.37 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 3.37 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 3.17 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 3.04 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 2.56 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 2.54 Squad number 9 Player name Haksabanovic Average rating 2.53