Brazil forward Neymar became Paris St-Germain's fourth top scorer of all time as the French champions held on for a 1-0 win at home to Brest.
The 30-year-old clinically scored his 110th goal for PSG to go ahead of former Portugal striker Pauleta.
PSG were unable to add to their lead and then Brest won a penalty on 70 minutes - but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Islam Slimani's tame spot-kick.
Victory sent unbeaten PSG back above Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Lens led Ligue 1 after winning 1-0 at home to Troyes on Friday, but Marseille will go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.
Lionel Messi chipped the ball forward for Neymar to score his eighth goal from seven Ligue 1 game this season.
The Brazil forward took a touch with his right foot before firing in with his left.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is next on PSG's all-time scorers list with 156, while Neymar's team-mate Kylian Mbappe is second with 180.
Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for bringing down Neymar but the decision was overturned as a review showed the PSG forward was offside before the tackle.
Messi and Mbappe spurned chances either side of half-time and, after Presnel Kimpembe committed the foul for the penalty, Donnarumma made another diving save after a cross diverted goalwards off Slimani's shoulder.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 15DaniloBooked at 77mins
- 3KimpembeBooked at 69minsSubstituted forat 90+3'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 87'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRuizat 62'minutes
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forEkitikeat 78'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSarabiaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Ruiz
- 19Sarabia
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
Brest
Formation 5-3-2
- 40Bizot
- 99FadigaSubstituted forUronenat 71'minutes
- 23HérelleSubstituted forDariat 62'minutes
- 5ChardonnetBooked at 46mins
- 3Brassier
- 2Duverne
- 20Lees-MelouBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPereira Lageat 71'minutes
- 45CamaraSubstituted forMagnettiat 62'minutes
- 7BelkeblaSubstituted forCardonaat 88'minutes
- 9Honorat
- 13Slimani
Substitutes
- 1Blázquez
- 4Dari
- 8Magnetti
- 14Cardona
- 18Dembele
- 21Uronen
- 29Pereira Lage
- 31Belaïli
- 97Arconte
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Brest 0.
Post update
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Magnetti (Brest).
Post update
Presnel Kimpembe went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.
Post update
Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Dari (Brest).
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Nuno Mendes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Irvin Cardona replaces Haris Belkebla.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Vitinha.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Kévin Duverne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Kévin Duverne (Brest).
Booking
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Franck Honorat (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.