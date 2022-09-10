Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1BrestBrest0

Paris St-Germain 1-0 Brest: Neymar scores before Islam Slimani penalty saved

Neymar celebrates scoring against Brest
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record £200m in 2017

Brazil forward Neymar became Paris St-Germain's fourth top scorer of all time as the French champions held on for a 1-0 win at home to Brest.

The 30-year-old clinically scored his 110th goal for PSG to go ahead of former Portugal striker Pauleta.

PSG were unable to add to their lead and then Brest won a penalty on 70 minutes - but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Islam Slimani's tame spot-kick.

Victory sent unbeaten PSG back above Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lens led Ligue 1 after winning 1-0 at home to Troyes on Friday, but Marseille will go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Lionel Messi chipped the ball forward for Neymar to score his eighth goal from seven Ligue 1 game this season.

The Brazil forward took a touch with his right foot before firing in with his left.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is next on PSG's all-time scorers list with 156, while Neymar's team-mate Kylian Mbappe is second with 180.

Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for bringing down Neymar but the decision was overturned as a review showed the PSG forward was offside before the tackle.

Messi and Mbappe spurned chances either side of half-time and, after Presnel Kimpembe committed the foul for the penalty, Donnarumma made another diving save after a cross diverted goalwards off Slimani's shoulder.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 15DaniloBooked at 77mins
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 69minsSubstituted forat 90+3'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 87'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRuizat 62'minutes
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forEkitikeat 78'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSarabiaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 8Ruiz
  • 19Sarabia
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike

Brest

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Bizot
  • 99FadigaSubstituted forUronenat 71'minutes
  • 23HérelleSubstituted forDariat 62'minutes
  • 5ChardonnetBooked at 46mins
  • 3Brassier
  • 2Duverne
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 25minsSubstituted forPereira Lageat 71'minutes
  • 45CamaraSubstituted forMagnettiat 62'minutes
  • 7BelkeblaSubstituted forCardonaat 88'minutes
  • 9Honorat
  • 13Slimani

Substitutes

  • 1Blázquez
  • 4Dari
  • 8Magnetti
  • 14Cardona
  • 18Dembele
  • 21Uronen
  • 29Pereira Lage
  • 31Belaïli
  • 97Arconte
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBrest
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Brest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Brest 0.

  3. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Magnetti (Brest).

  5. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.

  6. Post update

    Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Dari (Brest).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Nuno Mendes is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Irvin Cardona replaces Haris Belkebla.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Vitinha.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Kévin Duverne.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.

  15. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Kévin Duverne (Brest).

  17. Booking

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Franck Honorat (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • PSGParis Saint Germain1BrestBrest0
  • MarseilleMarseille20:00LilleLille

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG76102542119
2Lens7520167917
3Marseille65101331016
4Lyon6411157813
5Lorient6411119213
6Lille63121313010
7Montpellier6303161249
8Clermont6303810-29
9Rennes62228718
10Monaco6222811-38
11Troyes72141115-47
12Auxerre6213711-47
13Nantes613268-26
14Reims61321013-36
15Toulouse6123711-45
16Nice612348-45
17Brest7124817-95
18Strasbourg604257-24
19Angers6024617-112
20Ajaccio6015310-71
View full French Ligue 1 table

