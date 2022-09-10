Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2.
Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an injury-time penalty as Bayern Munich had to settle for a third consecutive Bundesliga draw.
Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot.
Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer.
Chris Fuhrich equalised for the visitors before Jamal Musiala handed Bayern the lead for a second time.
The 19-year-old's fourth league goal of the season looked as if it would secure a first league win in three league games for the hosts, before Guirassy was brought down in the area by Matthijs de Ligt.
The forward opened his Stuttgart account as the side move up to 13th in the table, while unbeaten Bayern remain top with Freiburg level on points with a game in hand.
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 40MazraouiSubstituted forStanisicat 61'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 4de LigtBooked at 90mins
- 19Davies
- 8Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 39TelSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 42MusialaSubstituted forManéat 81'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forGravenberchat 81'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 69'minutes
- 5Pavard
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Mané
- 18Sabitzer
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 44Stanisic
Stuttgart
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Müller
- 5MavropanosSubstituted forStenzelat 84'minutes
- 2AntonBooked at 81mins
- 21ItoBooked at 59mins
- 14MvumpaSubstituted forPereaat 75'minutes
- 3EndoSubstituted forEgloffat 75'minutes
- 16KarazorBooked at 90mins
- 32AhamadaBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMillotat 84'minutes
- 24SosaBooked at 4mins
- 10Barreiros de Melo TomásSubstituted forFührichat 45'minutes
- 9Guirassy
- 8Millot
- 11Perea
- 15Stenzel
- 22Führich
- 25Egloff
- 33Bredlow
- 37Aidonis
- 39Kastanaras
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Lilian Egloff (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2. Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty VfB Stuttgart.
Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty VfB Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Atakan Karazor.
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Pascal Stenzel replaces Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Enzo Millot replaces Naouirou Ahamada.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Attempt blocked. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.