German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2StuttgartVfB Stuttgart2

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy salvages late point

Joshua Kimmich
German champions Bayern Munich have failed to win in three league games

Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an injury-time penalty as Bayern Munich had to settle for a third consecutive Bundesliga draw.

Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot.

Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer.

Chris Fuhrich equalised for the visitors before Jamal Musiala handed Bayern the lead for a second time.

The 19-year-old's fourth league goal of the season looked as if it would secure a first league win in three league games for the hosts, before Guirassy was brought down in the area by Matthijs de Ligt.

The forward opened his Stuttgart account as the side move up to 13th in the table, while unbeaten Bayern remain top with Freiburg level on points with a game in hand.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forStanisicat 61'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de LigtBooked at 90mins
  • 19Davies
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 39TelSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forManéat 81'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forGravenberchat 81'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Mané
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 21Hernández
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 44Stanisic

Stuttgart

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Müller
  • 5MavropanosSubstituted forStenzelat 84'minutes
  • 2AntonBooked at 81mins
  • 21ItoBooked at 59mins
  • 14MvumpaSubstituted forPereaat 75'minutes
  • 3EndoSubstituted forEgloffat 75'minutes
  • 16KarazorBooked at 90mins
  • 32AhamadaBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMillotat 84'minutes
  • 24SosaBooked at 4mins
  • 10Barreiros de Melo TomásSubstituted forFührichat 45'minutes
  • 9Guirassy

Substitutes

  • 8Millot
  • 11Perea
  • 15Stenzel
  • 22Führich
  • 25Egloff
  • 33Bredlow
  • 37Aidonis
  • 39Kastanaras
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2.

  3. Booking

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Lilian Egloff (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 2. Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Booking

    Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty VfB Stuttgart.

  9. Booking

    Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty VfB Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Atakan Karazor.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Pascal Stenzel replaces Konstantinos Mavropanos.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Enzo Millot replaces Naouirou Ahamada.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th September 2022

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich2StuttgartVfB Stuttgart2
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim4MainzMainz 051
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 0417:30VfL BochumVfL Bochum 1848

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich63301951412
2Hoffenheim6402127512
3Freiburg5401105512
4B Dortmund640287112
5Union Berlin5320124811
6Mainz631269-310
7Köln523010649
8B Mgladbach52217528
9Werder Bremen6222121118
10RB Leipzig62229908
11Frankfurt62221112-18
12Augsburg6204410-66
13Stuttgart605167-15
14Hertha Berlin612368-25
15Wolfsburg6123510-55
16B Leverkusen6114811-34
17Schalke5032512-73
18VfL Bochum5005315-120
View full German Bundesliga table

