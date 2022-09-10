Last updated on .From the section European Football

The players were taken from the pitch when the severity of the fan's condition was established

Barcelona's La Liga game at Cadiz was halted for about 50 minutes when a fan had a medical emergency.

The visitors were leading 2-0 with fewer than 10 minutes remaining when the incident happened.

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma ran across the pitch with a medical kit and threw it into the stands before the players were taken off.

There were two further goals when play resumed as Barca moved top of the table with a fourth successive league win.

Frenkie de Jong swept in the opener for Barca while Robert Lewandowski slid in the visitors' second shortly after his introduction as a substitute.

The Poland forward has now scored nine goals in six appearances since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

Fellow substitute Ansu Fati added a third while France forward Ousmane Dembele rounded off the scoring late on.

Xavi's side now sit a point above champions Real Madrid, who play Mallorca on Sunday (13:00 BST).

Barcelona have scored 15 times and conceded just once since their opening-day stalemate Rayo Vallecano.