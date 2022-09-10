Close menu
Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona: Fan has medical emergency, halting match

Players from both sides
The players were taken from the pitch when the severity of the fan's condition was established

Barcelona's La Liga game at Cadiz was halted for about 50 minutes when a fan had a medical emergency.

The visitors were leading 2-0 with fewer than 10 minutes remaining when the incident happened.

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma ran across the pitch with a medical kit and threw it into the stands before the players were taken off.

There were two further goals when play resumed as Barca moved top of the table with a fourth successive league win.

Frenkie de Jong swept in the opener for Barca while Robert Lewandowski slid in the visitors' second shortly after his introduction as a substitute.

The Poland forward has now scored nine goals in six appearances since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

Fellow substitute Ansu Fati added a third while France forward Ousmane Dembele rounded off the scoring late on.

Xavi's side now sit a point above champions Real Madrid, who play Mallorca on Sunday (13:00 BST).

Barcelona have scored 15 times and conceded just once since their opening-day stalemate Rayo Vallecano.

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 2Zaldua
  • 23Hernández
  • 5Mbaye
  • 22Espino
  • 8Fernández IglesiasSubstituted forAlarcónat 59'minutes
  • 24San Emeterio DíazSubstituted forAlcarazat 72'minutes
  • 11AlejoSubstituted forBongondaat 60'minutes
  • 7SobrinoSubstituted forNegredoat 72'minutes
  • 14Ocampo
  • 15PérezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMabilat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 4Alcaraz
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 10Bongonda
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 17Mabil
  • 18Negredo
  • 19Giménez
  • 20Carcelén
  • 21Arzamendia
  • 32Chust

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Bellerín
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 28Balde MartínezSubstituted forAlonsoat 78'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 53mins
  • 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forGonzálezat 57'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 72'minutes
  • 14DepaySubstituted forLewandowskiat 57'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 8González
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 15Christensen
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 23Koundé
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
19,530

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Cadiz 0, Barcelona 4. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Joseba Zaldua.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Brian Ocampo (Cadiz).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cadiz 0, Barcelona 3. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Joseba Zaldua (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Joseba Zaldua (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Álex Balde.

  19. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brian Ocampo (Cadiz).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona54101511413
2Real Madrid4400114712
3Villarreal431090910
4Atl Madrid531194510
5Real Betis43017349
6Osasuna43016339
7Ath Bilbao42115147
8Girona52126517
9Rayo Vallecano52125507
10Real Sociedad421145-17
11Celta Vigo5212810-27
12Valencia52037526
13Mallorca41214315
14Almería411245-14
15Espanyol5113610-44
16Sevilla5113610-44
17Real Valladolid5113310-74
18Elche401319-81
19Getafe4013211-91
20Cádiz5005014-140
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

