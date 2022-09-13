Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Allan McGregor (left) and Jon McLaughlin (second right) swapped roles in the pecking order this season

Champions League, Group A: Rangers v Napoli Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Veteran Allan McGregor will be back in goal for Rangers after Jon McLaughlin picked up an injury before the Champions League visit by Napoli.

McLaughlin had replaced the 40-year-old as first choice this season, but he has suffered a setback just as he earned a recall to the Scotland squad.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst backed McGregor in the absence of the 35-year-old whose performances faced scrutiny.

"I have every faith in him tomorrow with the experience he has," he said.

"Of course it is different for Allan, that he is not starting the games from the beginning, but he is still the same in training, he is still the same person and he will be fine tomorrow."

McLaughlin had received some criticism following back-to-back 4-0 defeats by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Ajax in the Champions League, picking up an injury in the Netherlands.

Now it will be McGregor who will face visitors who started their Group A campaign with a stunning 4-1 win over last season's runners-up, Liverpool, and followed that up with a 1-0 weekend defeat of Spezia to top Serie A and extend their unbeaten run this season to seven games.

The tie has been pushed back 24 hours until Wednesday due to concerns over police resources related to the Queen lying at rest in Edinburgh.

Rangers were denied the opportunity to get back to winning ways against Aberdeen when all Britain's weekend fixtures were postponed.

Alfredo Morelos would have hoped to use that game to prove he is on the comeback trail after being dropped for the Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven amid concerns over his fitness and attitude.

However, Van Bronckhorst said: "Alfredo is in a good place mentally and physically, he is training really well and I have had a good conversation with him.

"He is in a far better place and makes it difficult for me to decide on my starting team."

Team news

Rangers captain James Tavernier has recovered from the knock that forced the right-back to be withdrawn at half-time against Ajax, while centre-half Ben Davies is pushing for a start after recovering from injury.

However, midfielder Tom Lawrence is likely to miss out again along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

Napoli are without Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who suffered a thigh injury in the win over Liverpool.

Mexico winger Hirving Lozano also misses out after picking up a knock following his weekend appearance as a substitute.

What they said

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis: "The group has been hurting, we have been working hard at training and it is important we respond. We are excited for the game and the intensity has been there at training.

"Napoli have had a great start to the season, but we know what we can achieve here in our home games with the crowd behind us. We know the last two results haven't been acceptable and the most important thing for us is to get back to doing the basics well."

Match statistics

This is the seventh time Napoli have played in the Champions League group stage, while Rangers have featured 10 times previously.

Rangers' have won eight of their 30 home games in the Champions League group stage, drawing 11 and losing 11.

Napoli have won five of their 20 away games in the Champions League group stage, drawing six and losing seven.

But a 3-2 win over Salzburg in 2019-20 is Napoli's sole victory in their last 11 away matches in the Champions League, losing six of them.

Rangers are unbeaten in eight European home games, winning six including four of the last five.

Napoli have suffered only two defeats in their latest 15 Champions League fixtures, winning six and drawing seven.

Rangers' record against Italian sides is won six, drawn five and lost 12, but they are unbeaten in the latest four, drawing three of them.

Napoli have faced Scottish opposition just once - when Hibernian thumped the visitors 5-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit and storm into the third round of the Fairs Cup on a 6-4 aggregate in 1967.

Rangers last played Italian opposition in 2008, when they defeated Fiorentina in the Uefa Cup semi-finals in a penalty shoot-out after two 0-0 draws.

Rangers have faced Italian opposition in the Champions League group stage twice previously - losing home and away to Juventus in 1995-96 and drawing 1-1 at home to Internazionale but losing 1-0 away in 2005-06.

Wayne Rooney is the last player to score a Champions League group stage goal at Ibrox, his penalty in November 2010 earning Manchester United a 1-0 victory.