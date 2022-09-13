Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Allan McGregor (left) and Jon McLaughlin (second right) swapped roles in the pecking order this season

Champions League, Group A: Rangers v Napoli Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Veteran Allan McGregor will be back in goal for Rangers after Jon McLaughlin picked up an injury ahead of the Champions League visit by Napoli.

McLaughlin had replaced the 40-year-old as first choice this season, but he has suffered a setback just as he earned a recall to the Scotland squad.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst backed McGregor in the absence of the 35-year-old whose performances faced scrutiny.

"I have every faith in him tomorrow with the experience he has," he said.

"He has still been the same in training. I have no doubt in my mind that he will perform."

McLaughlin had received some criticism following back-to-back 4-0 defeats by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Ajax in the Champions League.

Now it will be McGregor who will face visitors who started their Group A campaign with a stunning 4-1 win over last season's runners-up, Liverpool, and followed that up with a 1-0 weekend defeat of Spezia to top Serie A and extend their unbeaten run this season to seven games.

The tie has been pushed back 24 hours from the scheduled date due to concerns over police resources related to the Queen lying at rest in Edinburgh.

More to follow.

Match statistics

This is the seventh time Napoli have played in the Champions League group stage, while Rangers have featured 10 times previously.

Rangers' have won eight of their 30 home games in the Champions League group stage, drawing 11 and losing 11.

Napoli have won five of their 20 away games in the Champions League group stage, drawing six and losing seven.

Rangers are unbeaten in eight European home games, winning six including four of the last five.

Napoli have suffered only two defeats in their latest 15 Champions League fixtures, winning six and drawing seven.

A 3-2 win over Salzburg in 2019-20 competition is Napoli's sole victory in their last 11 away matches in the Champions League, losing six of them.

Rangers' record against Italian sides is won six, drawn five and lost 12, but they are unbeaten in the latest four, drawing three of them.

Napoli have faced Scottish opposition just once - when Hibernian thumped the visitors 5-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit and storm into the third round of the Fairs Cup on a 6-4 aggregate in 1967.

Rangers last played Italian opposition in 2008, when they defeated Fiorentina in the Uefa Cup semi-finals in a penalty shoot-out after two 0-0 draws.

Rangers have faced Italian opposition in the Champions League group stage twice previously - losing home and away to Juventus in 1995-96 and drawing 1-1 at home to Internazionale but losing 1-0 away in 2005-06.

Wayne Rooney is the last player to score a Champions League group stage goal at Ibrox, his penalty in November 2010 earning Manchester United a 1-0 victory.