Scotland v Ukraine: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?

Scotland

Kieran Tierney, Che Adams and Billy Gilmour
Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Ukraine
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland face a crucial Nations League match against Ukraine on Wednesday.

Captain Andy Robertson is absent through injury but the squad is otherwise along familiar lines.

Who makes your starting XI?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Ukraine

