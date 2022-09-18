Scotland v Ukraine: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Ukraine
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Scotland face a crucial Nations League match against Ukraine on Wednesday.
Captain Andy Robertson is absent through injury but the squad is otherwise along familiar lines.
Who makes your starting XI?