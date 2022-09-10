Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers expect their Champions League clash with Napoli go ahead as planned at Ibrox on Tuesday, but the club are prepared for the game potentially being delayed until Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic centre-back Carl Starfelt will be out of action until next month after sustaining a knee injury in last Tuesday's Champions League group opener with Real Madrid. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller thinks Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will come to regret his comments about his side needing hundreds of millions of pounds to compete in the Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Ibrox forward Miller also believes the Rangers board should be backing Van Bronckhorst in the same way they backed former manager Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United hope to have new head coach in place by September's international break, with caretaker boss Liam Fox the clear frontrunner. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor believes his side "aren't a million miles away" from getting it right at Champions League level. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett, who is on his way back from injury, says he is "desperate to be a part" of the Tynecastle side's remaining Europa Conference League group games. (Daily Record) external-link