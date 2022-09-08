Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not included in Premier League side Brighton's four-man shortlist to replace new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Even if Brighton were to turn their attention to Postecoglou, ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the Australian would never leave for the Premier League club. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are in talks to get Tuesday's Champions League group game with Serie A side Napoli switched from Glasgow to Naples after the weekend's Scottish football action was suspended as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday. (Daily Record) external-link

Meanwhile, domestic football in Scotland plans to return next weekend after the decision was made to call off all weekend matches on Friday. (Scottish Daily mail, print edition)

Dundee United could have a new head coach in place by the end of next week - but former Tannadice striker Duncan Ferguson is not among the potential successors to Jack Ross, despite reportedly expressing an interest in the job. (The Courier) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is set to end his search for a new club by signing for English Championship side West Brom. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hibernian's new centre-back signing Will Fish, on loan from Manchester United, hopes to use Old Trafford captain Harry Maguire's experience to be a success at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun) external-link