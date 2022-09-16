Annan Athletic v East Fife

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|6
|6
|0
|0
|14
|3
|11
|18
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|10
|3
|East Fife
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|10
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|5
|Stirling
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|8
|6
|Annan Athletic
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|7
|Elgin
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|6
|8
|Stranraer
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|6
|9
|Albion
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|10
|Forfar
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|4