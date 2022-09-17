Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town17:20HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield8620178920
2Wrexham86112381519
3Notts County85302061418
4Solihull Moors85212291317
5Boreham Wood8521136717
6Wealdstone843196315
7York842296314
8Woking8413139413
9Barnet84131311213
10Bromley8413910-113
11Eastleigh8323910-111
12Maidstone United83231117-611
13Dorking83141220-810
14Southend822489-18
15Halifax822469-38
16Oldham8224712-58
17Dag & Red8224916-78
18Yeovil814379-27
19Maidenhead United8215611-57
20Torquay8215511-67
21Gateshead81341114-36
22Aldershot8206815-76
23Altrincham8053815-75
24Scunthorpe8116917-84
View full National League table

