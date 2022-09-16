Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has missed Newcastle's last four games but has been named in the latest Brazil squad

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says injury doubts Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are all improving but did not confirm whether they will be available on Saturday.

An ankle injury is likely to rule out back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow until next year, with new signing Loris Karius set to replace him on the bench.

Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow are still sidelined.

Bournemouth remain without injured pair Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson.

Junior Stanislas is back in contention after missing a month following a groin injury. Fellow midfielder David Brooks, who is regaining fitness after successful cancer treatment, has suffered a minor setback, complaining of hamstring pain after playing for the Cherries' under-21 side.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be desperate to beat his former club and there are several reasons why the Magpies should do so, convincingly.

Howe now has a few options up front and you know his side will play on the front foot and create lots of chances at St James' Park. They should get a few goals too.

Bournemouth will be trying to build on their comeback win at Forest last time out, but I can't see them getting anything from this one. They have proved me wrong before though.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost just two of their eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W4, D2), though both of those defeats came at St James' Park.

The Cherries have scored at least once in each of the seven most recent top-flight encounters.

Newcastle United

April's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool is Newcastle's only home loss in their past 13 top-flight fixtures at St James' Park.

Newcastle are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League games against newly promoted sides under Eddie Howe, claiming victories in each of the last three - their longest such winning streak for eight years.

This will be Howe's first match in charge of another side against his former club Bournemouth.

Nick Pope has saved a league-high 82.4% of the shots he has faced this season.

Chris Wood scored in three of his four Premier League starts for Burnley against Bournemouth. The Kiwi has netted twice in 23 matches for Newcastle.

Jacob Murphy is one short of 100 Premier League appearances.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six Premier League games this season - the joint-most at this stage by any side in the competition's history.

The record for most goals conceded after seven Premier League fixtures is the 21 shipped by Bolton in 2011.

The Cherries have attempted just 34 shots in the top flight this season, 22 fewer than any other side. They have also had a league-low 12 efforts on target but have the third-highest shot conversion rate of 14.7%.

They have won 47% of their Premier League matches in September, higher than in any other month.

