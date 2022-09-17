Close menu
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0Man CityManchester City3

Wolves 0-3 Manchester City: Erling Haaland scores again in dominant win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Grealish opens the scoring for Manchester City
Only 55 seconds had elapsed when Jack Grealish poked Manchester City ahead

Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring run as Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win against 10-man Wolves at Molineux.

The hosts had only touched the ball once before Jack Grealish put City in front after just 55 seconds.

Haaland scored for the seventh consecutive game and took his tally to 14 in the past nine when he doubled the visitors' advantage with a long-range effort after 16 minutes.

A spirited Wolves continued to try and attack, even after Nathan Collins was sent off for a high first-half tackle on Grealish.

However, with Raul Jimenez missing through injury and new arrival Diego Costa not deemed fit enough for any involvement beyond meeting some fans before the game, they never looked likely to add to their paltry tally of three league goals.

By contrast, City have 23, with Phil Foden completing their victory by flicking home Kevin de Bruyne's low cross midway through the second half.

Haaland's superb start shows no signs of stopping

Haaland had scored more goals on his own than 13 of City's 19 Premier League rivals before kick-off - and by the end the visiting fans were singing "Erling Haaland has scored more than you" at Wolves supporters. The current tally is Haaland 11, Wolves three.

For context, when Mohamed Salah broke the record for goals in a 38-game season in 2017-18, he had found the net on four occasions after seven games.

Haaland's latest effort was unusual in that he scored it from outside the penalty area.

Erling Haaland became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition
Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 matches in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season

Receiving possession inside the Wolves half, Haaland was allowed to turn and run before drilling a low shot past Jose Sa.

In doing so, he became the first player to score in their first four Premier League away games.

Haaland also provided the pass from which De Bruyne created Foden's second-half goal.

While there is too much time left in the season to make concrete judgements, on current evidence it is hard to see how Haaland, or champions City, can be stopped in terms of the title.

A tough task made impossible for Wolves

An already tough assignment for Wolves was made impossible after barely half an hour.

The game had barely started before Grealish scored. Although the former Aston Villa man was the subject of home fans' ire after Collins' dismissal, the blame lay squarely with the home defender, a £20m summer signing from Burnley.

Collins is still finding his feet at Molineux and a three-match ban that will rule the Welshman out of league matches against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will not help that process.

At least Collins knows what he is dealing with, though.

Wolves paid a club record £38m initial fee for Matheus Nunes. The former Sporting Lisbon man is struggling to make an impact.

At one point in the first half, the midfielder lost possession near the halfway line, then chased after three City players who completed a neat triangle of passes and moved the ball out towards the touchline without Nunes getting near enough to make a tackle.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 8.22

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    5.45

  3. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.42

  4. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.42

  5. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.24

  8. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.23

  9. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.18

  10. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    5.01

  12. Squad number17Player nameGonçalo Guedes
    Average rating

    4.98

  13. Squad number77Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.93

  14. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    4.88

  15. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    4.14

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.22

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.16

  3. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.81

  4. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.77

  5. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.70

  6. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.49

  10. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.45

  11. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.44

  12. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.33

  13. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.25

  14. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    7.11

  15. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.98

  16. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.98

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 4CollinsBooked at 33mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 81'minutes
  • 27NunesBooked at 65mins
  • 8NevesBooked at 66mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 7NetoSubstituted forCampbellat 86'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 70'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Traoré
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 72'minutes
  • 16RodriBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGómezat 81'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forÁlvarezat 72'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
31,578

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chem Campbell replaces Pedro Neto.

  5. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Rodri.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Boubacar Traoré.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Matheus Nunes.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Phil Foden.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City75202361717
2Arsenal6501147715
3Tottenham6420125714
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford623115969
10Newcastle71517618
11Leeds6222101008
12Bournemouth7223518-138
13Southampton7214711-47
14Aston Villa7214610-47
15Crystal Palace613279-26
16Wolves713337-46
17Everton604246-24
18West Ham611438-54
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester6015816-81
View full Premier League table

