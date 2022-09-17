Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 3.
Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring run as Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win against 10-man Wolves at Molineux.
The hosts had only touched the ball once before Jack Grealish put City in front after just 55 seconds.
Haaland scored for the seventh consecutive game and took his tally to 14 in the past nine when he doubled the visitors' advantage with a long-range effort after 16 minutes.
A spirited Wolves continued to try and attack, even after Nathan Collins was sent off for a high first-half tackle on Grealish.
However, with Raul Jimenez missing through injury and new arrival Diego Costa not deemed fit enough for any involvement beyond meeting some fans before the game, they never looked likely to add to their paltry tally of three league goals.
By contrast, City have 23, with Phil Foden completing their victory by flicking home Kevin de Bruyne's low cross midway through the second half.
- Follow Saturday's Premier League action
- Everything you need to know about Wolves
- Head here for all our Manchester City coverage
Haaland's superb start shows no signs of stopping
Haaland had scored more goals on his own than 13 of City's 19 Premier League rivals before kick-off - and by the end the visiting fans were singing "Erling Haaland has scored more than you" at Wolves supporters. The current tally is Haaland 11, Wolves three.
For context, when Mohamed Salah broke the record for goals in a 38-game season in 2017-18, he had found the net on four occasions after seven games.
Haaland's latest effort was unusual in that he scored it from outside the penalty area.
Receiving possession inside the Wolves half, Haaland was allowed to turn and run before drilling a low shot past Jose Sa.
In doing so, he became the first player to score in their first four Premier League away games.
Haaland also provided the pass from which De Bruyne created Foden's second-half goal.
While there is too much time left in the season to make concrete judgements, on current evidence it is hard to see how Haaland, or champions City, can be stopped in terms of the title.
A tough task made impossible for Wolves
An already tough assignment for Wolves was made impossible after barely half an hour.
The game had barely started before Grealish scored. Although the former Aston Villa man was the subject of home fans' ire after Collins' dismissal, the blame lay squarely with the home defender, a £20m summer signing from Burnley.
Collins is still finding his feet at Molineux and a three-match ban that will rule the Welshman out of league matches against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will not help that process.
At least Collins knows what he is dealing with, though.
Wolves paid a club record £38m initial fee for Matheus Nunes. The former Sporting Lisbon man is struggling to make an impact.
At one point in the first half, the midfielder lost possession near the halfway line, then chased after three City players who completed a neat triangle of passes and moved the ball out towards the touchline without Nunes getting near enough to make a tackle.
Player of the match
De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number17Player nameGonçalo GuedesAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number77Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
4.14
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.98
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 19Castro Otto
- 4CollinsBooked at 33mins
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 81'minutes
- 27NunesBooked at 65mins
- 8NevesBooked at 66mins
- 28João Moutinho
- 7NetoSubstituted forCampbellat 86'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 70'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Traoré
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 13Sarkic
- 14Mosquera
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 24Gomes
- 25Ronan
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 5Stones
- 25Akanji
- 3Rúben Dias
- 7Cancelo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 72'minutes
- 16RodriBooked at 13minsSubstituted forGómezat 81'minutes
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forÁlvarezat 72'minutes
- 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 6Aké
- 8Gündogan
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 31,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chem Campbell replaces Pedro Neto.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Rodri.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Boubacar Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Matheus Nunes.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Phil Foden.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment