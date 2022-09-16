Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has signed a deal at Molineux until the end of the season

TEAM NEWS

New signing Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut despite not playing a senior match since December.

Raul Jimenez might miss a second straight game with a groin issue, while fellow forward Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the recent win over Southampton.

Boubacar Traore is in line to make his debut after obtaining a work permit.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide a player fitness update later on Friday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was at this game at the end of last season when Manchester City won 5-1 and Kevin de Bruyne was absolutely brilliant.

Wolves now have to worry about stopping Erling Haaland too, and Borussia Dortmund were the latest team to find out how difficult that is, even after defending well for most of their game at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

I actually fancy Wolves to grab a goal, but I really don't see them keeping City out. Pep Guardiola's side won't run away with it this time, but they will leave with the points again.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v Editors bassist Russell Leetch

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Three of Wolves' four Premier League victories over Manchester City have come in home games, latterly on 27 December 2019 when they came from two goals down to win 3-2.

However, Manchester City have won the past four league meetings by an aggregate score of 13-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves earned their first win in 13 league games at the expense of Southampton last time out.

They could win consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since March.

Wolves haven't scored in the second half in any of their past seven Premier League matches, their longest such run in the division.

Their tally of three Premier League goals is the fewest of any side, while their shot conversion rate of 4% is also the worst.

However, Bruno Lage's side have the best defensive record in the division, conceding just four goals.

Daniel Podence has scored two of Wolves' three Premier League goals this season - already matching his overall tally from 26 games in 2021-22.

Manchester City

City are unbeaten in a club record 21 away league matches since a 1-0 loss at Spurs in their opening game last season (W15, D6).

However, they could go successive Premier League games without a win for the first time since December 2020.

Manchester City have a league-high shot conversion rate of 19.6% so far this season.

Erling Haaland's tally of 10 Premier League goals is more than 13 of the other 19 clubs have managed this season prior to the latest round of fixtures.

The Norwegian could become the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester City line-up Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team