Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester (20) in all competitions than he has against any other side

Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Tottenham ruthlessly punished Leicester's latest defensive horror show.

The South Korea striker responded to Antonio Conte's decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third.

Spurs trailed to Youri Tielemans' early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes' failings at set-pieces as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the game around.

James Maddison's fabulous first-time finish briefly drew Leicester level again, but Wilfried Ndidi's mistake allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to steer Tottenham back in front before substitute Son stole the show.

Victory maintained Spurs' unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they climbed to second, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win, despite having led in four of their seven matches thus far.

As at all Premier League games this weekend, fans observed a minute's silence for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 70th-minute round of applause in honour of her 70-year reign.

