Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur6LeicesterLeicester City2

Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 Leicester City: Son Heung-min ends barren start with 13-minute hat-trick

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scores for Tottenham against Leicester.
Harry Kane has scored more goals against Leicester (20) in all competitions than he has against any other side

Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Tottenham ruthlessly punished Leicester's latest defensive horror show.

The South Korea striker responded to Antonio Conte's decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third.

Spurs trailed to Youri Tielemans' early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes' failings at set-pieces as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the game around.

James Maddison's fabulous first-time finish briefly drew Leicester level again, but Wilfried Ndidi's mistake allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to steer Tottenham back in front before substitute Son stole the show.

Victory maintained Spurs' unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they climbed to second, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win, despite having led in four of their seven matches thus far.

As at all Premier League games this weekend, fans observed a minute's silence for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 70th-minute round of applause in honour of her 70-year reign.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.75

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.58

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.07

  7. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    8.04

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.72

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.47

  10. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.97

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    9.30

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.74

  4. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.98

Leicester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    3.17

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    3.57

  3. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    3.46

  4. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    3.79

  5. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    3.65

  6. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    3.09

  7. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.55

  8. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.56

  9. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    3.89

  10. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.11

  11. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    3.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.15

  2. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    2.96

  3. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    2.90

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D SánchezSubstituted forRomeroat 59'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 34Lenglet
  • 14PerisicBooked at 73minsSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 55'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30Bentancur
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 70'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 59'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 17Romero
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 38Bissouma

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 3Faes
  • 2Justin
  • 25NdidiBooked at 49minsSubstituted forSoumaréat 85'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forIheanachoat 74'minutes
  • 7Barnes
  • 20DakaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVardyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
61,450

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home16
Away19
Shots on Target
Home11
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 Leicester City (Son Heung-Min).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg following a fast break.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  10. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Leicester City 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City75202361717
2Tottenham75201871117
3Arsenal6501147715
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford623115969
10Newcastle71518718
11Leeds6222101008
12Bournemouth7223619-138
13Southampton7214711-47
14Aston Villa7214610-47
15Crystal Palace613279-26
16Wolves713337-46
17Everton604246-24
18West Ham611438-54
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester70161022-121
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport