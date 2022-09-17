Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2.
Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Tottenham ruthlessly punished Leicester's latest defensive horror show.
The South Korea striker responded to Antonio Conte's decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third.
Spurs trailed to Youri Tielemans' early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes' failings at set-pieces as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the game around.
James Maddison's fabulous first-time finish briefly drew Leicester level again, but Wilfried Ndidi's mistake allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to steer Tottenham back in front before substitute Son stole the show.
Victory maintained Spurs' unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they climbed to second, level on points with leaders Manchester City.
Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win, despite having led in four of their seven matches thus far.
As at all Premier League games this weekend, fans observed a minute's silence for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 70th-minute round of applause in honour of her 70-year reign.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
9.30
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.98
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
3.46
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
3.09
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
3.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
2.90
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D SánchezSubstituted forRomeroat 59'minutes
- 15Dier
- 34Lenglet
- 14PerisicBooked at 73minsSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 55'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30Bentancur
- 19R Sessegnon
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forBissoumaat 70'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 59'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 11Gil
- 12Emerson Royal
- 17Romero
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 38Bissouma
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 3Faes
- 2Justin
- 25NdidiBooked at 49minsSubstituted forSoumaréat 85'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 8Tielemans
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forIheanachoat 74'minutes
- 7Barnes
- 20DakaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVardyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 61,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Post update
Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 Leicester City (Son Heung-Min).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 6, Leicester City 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg following a fast break.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Wilfred Ndidi.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Leicester City 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
Post update
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
