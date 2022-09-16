Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min has failed to score in eight league and cup games for Tottenham this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have reported no new fitness concerns, with their only absentee being Lucas Moura, who is still nursing a calf issue.

Head coach Antonio Conte, who said on Thursday "no players are undroppable", must decide whether to keep faith with out-of-form forward Son Heung-min.

Leicester will continue to assess midfielder Dennis Praet, who is doubtful with a foot problem.

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tottenham only suffered their first defeat of the season against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday but I have to say that I don't think their performances have always been as good as their results in the past few weeks.

Spurs haven't always clicked, which is something for their head coach Antonio Conte to think about, but they should still make short work of Leicester even if they don't play well this time too.

The Foxes have got plenty of firepower themselves but their problem is clearly defensively - they always look like they are going to concede goals.

I've kept Spurs striker Son Heung-min in my fantasy team because this looks like a good game for him to get off the mark this season - so it will be my fault if that doesn't happen.

Prediction: 4-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Editors bassist Russell Leetch

The record for most Premier League goals against a particular opponent is the 20 netted by Alan Shearer versus Leeds

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won seven of the nine most recent Premier League meetings. They could win four consecutive league matches against the Foxes for the first time.

Leicester have lost four of their past five top-flight fixtures away to Spurs, conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won six successive Premier League home games, their best such run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A seventh consecutive home league win would be their longest streak since a sequence of 14 victories at White Hart Lane between November 2016 and May 2017.

This will be Tottenham's seventh league match of the season and the sixth to be played in London.

Antonio Conte is unbeaten in eight Premier League matches as a manager against Leicester, winning seven.

Son Heung-min has had 17 shots in this season's Premier League - no player who is yet to score has had more prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Leicester City

A sixth consecutive league defeat for Leicester would be their worst run since a similar streak between November and December 2014.

They are in danger of failing to win any of their opening seven top-flight games for the first time since 1983-84, when their winless start extended to 10 matches.

Leicester have dropped 24 points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2022, eight more than any other side. That includes a league-high eight points this term.

Jamie Vardy is set to make his 277th Premier League appearance, surpassing Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester's record appearance maker in the competition.

Vardy is one short of scoring 100 Premier League goals since turning 30.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leicester City line-up Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team