Brighton have scored 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of games this season

Brighton maintained their pursuit of European football with a narrow Premier League win over struggling rivals Crystal Palace.

Solly March's goal proved decisive for the Seagulls and punished a Palace side who spurned three good chances to take control of the game in the opening 10 minutes.

While Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise were unable to make the breakthrough for the Eagles, March delivered a clinical finish into the bottom left corner from Kaoru Mitoma's incisive pass.

Roberto de Zerbi's side always looked the more accomplished after that and move level on 42 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while they are six behind Tottenham in fourth, with two games in hand.

The result will only deepen concerns at Palace of a relegation battle after a dismal 11-game sequence without a win that leaves them 12th but just three points above the bottom three.

In that period, they have managed to score just four top-flight goals and manager Patrick Vieira cut a frustrated figure in the technical area as his side's attacking shortfalls were again exposed.

However, he could have few complaints about the performance of goalkeeper Joe Whitworth on his Palace debut - a memorable night for the 19-year-old as he deputised for the injured Vicente Guaita.

The teenager, who grew up as an Eagles supporter and was also a club ball boy, was given little chance by March's unerring finish but kept his side in the game after the break by superbly saving Pervis Estupinan's low shot and an Alexis Mac Allister header.

Palace pay for profligacy

Having pressed and pressurised Brighton into several early mistakes, the visitors could and should have been well ahead by the time March opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Zaha's wriggling run through the home defence caused Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele to readjust hastily to prevent an opening-minute goal for the visitors.

But their was a distinct lack of conviction to the gilt-edged chances then presented to French forward Edouard - who headed wide under no pressure - and Olise's attempt that Steele saved with the winger converging on goal.

Substitute Naouirou Ahamada late miss - dragging a shot wide with the full goal to aim at - summed up a miserable night for Palace in front of goal.

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace). Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Solly March. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace). Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace). Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze. Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Delay over. They are ready to continue.