Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Crystal Palace: Solly March winner keeps up European push

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments157

Solly March scores
Brighton have scored 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of games this season

Brighton maintained their pursuit of European football with a narrow Premier League win over struggling rivals Crystal Palace.

Solly March's goal proved decisive for the Seagulls and punished a Palace side who spurned three good chances to take control of the game in the opening 10 minutes.

While Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise were unable to make the breakthrough for the Eagles, March delivered a clinical finish into the bottom left corner from Kaoru Mitoma's incisive pass.

Roberto de Zerbi's side always looked the more accomplished after that and move level on 42 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while they are six behind Tottenham in fourth, with two games in hand.

The result will only deepen concerns at Palace of a relegation battle after a dismal 11-game sequence without a win that leaves them 12th but just three points above the bottom three.

In that period, they have managed to score just four top-flight goals and manager Patrick Vieira cut a frustrated figure in the technical area as his side's attacking shortfalls were again exposed.

However, he could have few complaints about the performance of goalkeeper Joe Whitworth on his Palace debut - a memorable night for the 19-year-old as he deputised for the injured Vicente Guaita.

The teenager, who grew up as an Eagles supporter and was also a club ball boy, was given little chance by March's unerring finish but kept his side in the game after the break by superbly saving Pervis Estupinan's low shot and an Alexis Mac Allister header.

Palace pay for profligacy

Having pressed and pressurised Brighton into several early mistakes, the visitors could and should have been well ahead by the time March opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Zaha's wriggling run through the home defence caused Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele to readjust hastily to prevent an opening-minute goal for the visitors.

But their was a distinct lack of conviction to the gilt-edged chances then presented to French forward Edouard - who headed wide under no pressure - and Olise's attempt that Steele saved with the winger converging on goal.

Substitute Naouirou Ahamada late miss - dragging a shot wide with the full goal to aim at - summed up a miserable night for Palace in front of goal.

More to follow.

Player of the match

DunkLewis Dunk

with an average of 7.38

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.30

  3. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.26

  4. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.22

  5. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.21

  7. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    6.99

  12. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    6.98

  13. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.96

  14. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    6.90

  15. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.80

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number41Player nameWhitworth
    Average rating

    6.03

  2. Squad number8Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    4.96

  3. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    4.93

  4. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    4.85

  6. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    4.79

  7. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    4.77

  8. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    4.75

  9. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    4.74

  10. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.45

  13. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    3.88

  14. Squad number29Player nameAhamada
    Average rating

    3.72

  15. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    3.44

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 60mins
  • 7MarchSubstituted forWebsterat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forSarmientoat 88'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forEncisoat 79'minutes
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 27Gilmour
  • 28Ferguson
  • 29van Hecke
  • 40Buonanotte

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 41Whitworth
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Sambi Lokonga
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 27minsSubstituted forEzeat 45'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forAhamadaat 80'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 79'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 26Richards
  • 29Ahamada
  • 63Goodman
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
30,933

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

  6. Booking

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  8. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Solly March.

  10. Post update

    Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  14. Post update

    Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

160 comments

  • Comment posted by Griffin Stewart, today at 21:46

    Brighton are a great team to watch, and have players in for PL Fantasy football. Hope to see them in Europe next year. Will make an interesting change.

    • Reply posted by Ourlad, today at 22:12

      Ourlad replied:
      Breaking News-- They are booked up at Costa Brava for 10 days last week in July.

  • Comment posted by ND Know, today at 21:42

    March 15 - very appropriate and pleasing!

    • Reply posted by The die is cast, today at 21:51

      The die is cast replied:
      Yond Solly as a lean and hungry look.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 21:39

    Well done Brighton! Now push on for Champions League! You have a better GD than Spuds and are only 6 points behind with 2 games in hand! From a neutral, COME ON YOU SEAGULLS!

    • Reply posted by Smashed Avocado Latte, today at 21:51

      Smashed Avocado Latte replied:
      They will beat Liverpool to the Conference slot.

      I’m sure they’ll enjoy Thursday night football against other third rate clubs that no one has ever heard of.

      Enjoy. 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 21:48

    Norwich fan here hoping Brighton get Europe ❤️💪

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 22:01

      U17526287 replied:
      What about Champions League? That's actually on for them.

  • Comment posted by uncle buck, today at 21:41

    Chuffed with the win and deserved. Shout out for Steele to keep us in the game for the first 15mins and Sollys goal. Also well done to young Palace keeper, done your team proud.

    • Reply posted by Spanish Costas, today at 22:16

      Spanish Costas replied:
      Might be the only positive we can take from that shower. haha

  • Comment posted by SweetDreamer, today at 21:41

    Palace in big trouble at this stage 😳

  • Comment posted by Tim Duke, today at 21:45

    Inevitable result when you cant score goals.The writing is on the wall for Palace.Lots of chickens coming home to roost.Lack of investment in quality where it was needed.Too much complacency at the top.As a progressive club Brighton are showing CPFC the way home i'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by ThatBlokeThere, today at 21:46

    Go on Brighton!!!

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 21:39

    Three very happy points. That's what counts.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 21:48

    First well played Brighton, As for us !! we just do not look like scoring again this season !! ok at the back hence three 1-0s on the trot just cannot score, in real trouble now, sorry to say I think the manager needs to go, well done to the young lad in goal only good point for us tonight !!!

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 21:40

    Well done Brighton. Another step towards European football. Here we come!!

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 21:48

      Dougal replied:
      Europe minis Caicedo and Mac Allister equals relegation. See West Ham

  • Comment posted by JOHN WILSON, today at 21:44

    Well done Brighton I would love see you get a top four place without spending millions . Perhaps Chelsea should take a leaf out of your book. Great result .

    • Reply posted by IHIH, today at 21:50

      IHIH replied:
      They did, they took the manager

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 21:46

    Just apalling by Palace. It's like the manager and board want us to be relegated. No fire, no passion and no game plan. Heading for Championship where we will also struggle with this attitude.

    • Reply posted by Tim Duke, today at 21:52

      Tim Duke replied:
      Progression costs money and ambition and it looks like the Palace board have neither

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Liverpool, today at 21:48

    Well played Brighton hope you finish above Liverpool and send them to the conference league lol

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 21:57

      Johnny Todd replied:
      you'll get 500/1 on that with bookies 🤔

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 21:40

    It's never pretty against your closest rival but a win is a win.

  • Comment posted by Spanish Costas, today at 21:55

    Last time I commented about our poor discipline which was when Doucoure got two yellows against Villa. He should have been off 1st game back again. PV is like Lampard to Everton or Gerrard to Villa. I have zero confidence we can win against all the sides below us if they stick with him... Well done Brighton though. Good times for you. Nightmare for us..

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:07

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      It's not poor discipline- it's insanity. None of the challenges had to be made. Should have been off before half time. Ref clearly took pity on us.

  • Comment posted by md, today at 21:55

    Never easy for us against Palace. Credit due for the way they started and they made us look less than our best. Well done March on the clinical finish, Mitoma the great assist and Veltman for his master class on Zaha. We were the better team, but not a huge gulf this game. Rather get the win rather than look pretty the whole game. Hope and think Palace will stay up. UTA.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 21:59

      Elvis replied:
      "us"? What position do you play at Brighton?

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 21:53

    Palace really have become such a dull,boring side to watch and you barely notice they're in the prem.
    Surely they've gotta drop ???

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:10

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Not this season.

      Our defence is ok but the strikers need a lot of coaching. Keeper didn't have much to do. Unlucky to concede to March's shot, which was right in the corner. Maybe when he's finished growing he'd have saved it!

  • Comment posted by Yabbadabbadonot, today at 21:53

    Brighton breezy, Palace winded.

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 21:53

    Played poorly in that second half but got the win. Very un-Brightonesque. Love it 💙💙

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal27213362253766
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2615564135650
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Newcastle251111337181944
6Liverpool26126847291842
7Brighton25126746311542
8Brentford26101154233941
9Fulham27116103837139
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa26105113239-735
12Crystal Palace2769122134-1327
13Wolves2776142037-1727
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17West Ham2666142434-1024
18Bournemouth2666142551-2624
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2764172043-2322
View full Premier League table

