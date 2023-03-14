Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Webster was substituted late on at the weekend but is fit to face Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Adam Webster is available for Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday despite twice pulling up injured during Saturday's draw against Leeds.

Fellow defender Tariq Lamptey missed that match and will be assessed.

Cheick Doucoure returns for Crystal Palace after serving a one-match suspension.

Fellow midfielder Will Hughes should be available after illness ruled him out of the narrow weekend defeat by Manchester City.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th league meeting between the sides, with Crystal Palace ahead by 37 wins to Brighton's 35.

Palace's current seven-match Premier League unbeaten run in this fixture consists of five 1-1 draws and two away wins.

Albion have only earned one point from their last three home league fixtures versus Crystal Palace, despite attempting 65 shots and facing just 19 across those games.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton need one more win to equal the club Premier League record of 12 in a season, set last year.

They have scored 45 league goals this season and have only been more prolific in two top-flight campaigns, scoring 54 times in 1980-81 and 47 in 1979-80.

Sixteen of their past 20 league goals have come in the second half of matches.

The Seagulls are yet to lose a Premier League game this season against a team currently lower than 11th in the table. Crystal Palace are 12th.

Brighton won only one of their 17 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday (W1-D8-L8), a 1-0 victory at Liverpool on 3 February 2021. The Seagulls' Wednesday PL home record is W0-D3-L3.

Danny Welbeck's next league appearance will be the 300th of his career.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are winless in their 10 league games in 2023, failing to score a first-half goal in any of them (D5, L5).

The Eagles have only had two longer Premier League winless streaks: 15 matches from November 1997 to March 1998, and 14 from December 2015 to April 2016.

Palace are the first team to go three consecutive Premier League games without managing an attempt on target since such data was first recorded in 2003-04.

They have failed to score in an unsurpassed 12 Premier League fixtures this season.

Patrick Vieira's side are winless in all 16 league encounters this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Wilfried Zaha is one short of his 300th Premier League appearance. He has gone nine top-flight matches without scoring.

