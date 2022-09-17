Last updated on .From the section Football

Defender Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener.

Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners.

United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both of those goals and scored one of her own.

Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo headed in another before half-time in front of a record crowd at Leigh Sports Village.

It was the perfect start to the campaign for Marc Skinner's side, who are chasing a European qualification spot this season.

Skinner also handed a debut to Spain forward Lucia Garcia in the starting line-up, while former West Ham forward Adriana Leon and England winger Nikita Parris came off the bench as 5,315 watched on.

United were dominant throughout as Reading struggled to cope with set-pieces and the creativity of the hosts' attacking players.

England star Ella Toone looked sharp, particularly in the first half, as she slid in team-mate Russo before she was brought down for a penalty, which Zelem coolly put away.

Goals from Le Tissier - a looping volley and a thumping header - came either side of Zelem's spot-kick and all but confirmed victory with less than half an hour played.

Reading's afternoon worsened when Canada forward Deanne Rose was forced off through injury and, although Lauren Wade came close in the first half, they rarely tested United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Kelly Chambers' side are on the road again in their next fixture as they take on Brighton, who lost their opening match 4-0 to Arsenal, while United travel to West Ham next weekend.

Alessia Russo scored four goals and assisted one at Euro 2022 for England

Le Tissier delivers as England's heroes return

There were several new signings named in United's squad, including Euro 2022 winner Parris and Canada forward Leon.

But it was perhaps Le Tissier who many were most excited to see. The Guernsey-born England youth international impressed at Brighton and was wanted by champions Chelsea in the transfer market.

United signed her to solidify their backline, but she offered just as much of an attacking threat in this game.

Zelem's set-pieces, such a weapon for United last season, were once again superb and Le Tissier will fancy her chances of adding to her tally throughout the campaign with that service.

Zelem had a memorable 100th game for United, while the fans were given what many had paid to see - a goal from Euro 2022 star Russo.

Fans queued outside the stadium's entrance for at least two hours before kick-off to welcome the players, with England midfielder Toone given a particularly warm reception.

Toone and Russo were a threat and both missed chances to extend United's lead, but their contribution this season will undoubtedly play a key role in the quest for Champions League football.

There was little for Reading supporters to cheer, although Scotland defender Emma Mukandi - formerly 'Mitchell' - returned from maternity leave to captain the side for the first time.