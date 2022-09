Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Campbell scored twice in the second half

Hibernian recorded back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins for the first time this season as they came from behind to defeat 10-man Aberdeen.

Luis Lopes gave the visitors the lead on his first start before Liam Scales received two yellow cards in two minutes and conceded a penalty.

Martin Boyle dispatched the spot-kick, while Josh Campbell's brace in the second half completed the comeback.

Hibs move into the top half of the table, one point ahead of Aberdeen.

That outcome seemed unlikely early on as Aberdeen started with real vigour. Cape Verde international Lopes repaid Goodwin's trust inside five minutes, glancing in Hayden Coulson's cross for his third goal in three games.

Hibs responded well to going behind, nearly levelling within 10 minutes. Ryan Porteous' mishit effort was helped along by Paul Hanlon, but the defender was in an offside position.

The tackles were crunching in, with Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and fellow centre-back Scales receiving yellow cards, the latter for a foul on the lively Campbell.

Things soon got worse for Celtic loanee Scales, who was shown his second yellow in short order for wrestling with Porteous as Joe Newell's corner was swung in. A penalty was further punishment.

Aberdeen-born Boyle, who became a father for the second time this week, dispatched coolly from the spot to pull Hibs level at the interval.

Buoyed by the man advantage, Hibs pummelled Kelle Roos' goal. Debutant Mykola Kukharevych scuffed a close-range shot, while Newell was denied by the sprawling Dutch goalkeeper.

Aberdeen's strong second-half resolve was eventually broken twice by Campbell, with his third and fourth goals of the season.

Chris Cadden's driving run from his own half ended by him slipping in Campbell, who turned and slotted confidently past Roos. His second could not have been simpler, tapping in after an knock down from Kukharevych.

Bojan Miovski had an opportunity late on to revive Aberdeen's comeback hopes when he skewed his effort from close range.

More to follow.

Player of the match Jair Tavares Jair Tavares with an average of 7.41 Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Hibernian Avg Squad number 10 Player name Jair Tavares Average rating 7.41 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 7.09 Squad number 8 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 6.74 Squad number 77 Player name Boyle Average rating 6.70 Squad number 12 Player name Cadden Average rating 6.57 Squad number 99 Player name Kukharevych Average rating 6.52 Squad number 18 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.47 Squad number 3 Player name Cabraja Average rating 6.26 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 6.20 Squad number 17 Player name Bojang Average rating 6.05 Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.05 Squad number 23 Player name Youan Average rating 6.04 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 6.03 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 5.97 Squad number 6 Player name Kenneh Average rating 5.71 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 7.08 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 6.32 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 6.19 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 6.14 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 5.98 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 5.92 Squad number 25 Player name Richardson Average rating 5.92 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 5.89 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 5.85 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 5.75 Squad number 4 Player name Scales Average rating 5.16 Squad number 21 Player name Polvara Average rating 4.82 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 4.49 Squad number 7 Player name Morris Average rating 3.53 Squad number 15 Player name Watkins Average rating 3.42