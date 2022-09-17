Match ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 1.
Antonio Colak scored twice on his 29th birthday as Rangers ended a three-game losing streak with a Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United.
Colak struck early in each half to take his tally to nine goals for the season.
United, still without a league win this season, hit back when a Liam Smith shot got past Allan McGregor.
The visitors pressed in the final stages without testing McGregor again, while Rangers squandered good openings to make it a more comfortable contest.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side stay second, two points behind Celtic - who visit St Mirren on Sunday - while United remain in last place.
There was angry reaction from fans inside Ibrox as a minute's silence prior to kick-off was disrupted.
Having suffered three successive losses to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli, the hosts then made a whirlwind start amid the heightened atmosphere, with Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield wasting great opportunities in front of goal.
However, Colak, reinstated after losing his place up front for the midweek Champions League loss to Napoli, showed how it is done after eight minutes when he drilled in the opener after great work from James Tavernier.
The Rangers captain robbed Ian Harkes deep in his own half and raced down the right before picking the perfect time to lay the ball off at the edge of the penalty area.
United were pinned back for long spells but did manage a glimpse of goal when a shot from Glenn Middleton was kept out by the foot of goalkeeper McGregor.
Colak's second goal arrived early in the second half when he brushed off Charlie Mulgrew to touch in a cross from Borna Barisic.
It looked like game over but the visitors came out of their defensive shell and soon reduced the deficit.
Substitute Sadat Anaku made an instant impact, playing a smart one-two with Tony Watt before finding Jamie McGrath on the edge of the box. McGrath then slipped in the overlapping Smith and the full-back's shot flashed into the net after a touch from goalkeeper McGregor.
United were committing more men forward and the home supporters were growing increasingly frustrated as Rangers failed to restore their two-goal cushion.
Charlie McCann, making his first league start, was guilty of a fresh air swipe and goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson made saves to thwart Scott Wright and Malik Tillman, with last-ditch clearances twice denying Colak the chance of a hat-trick.
Player of the match - Antonio Colak
What next?
After the international break, Rangers resume their league campaign away to Hearts on 1 October. On the same day, Dundee United begin a sequence of three home matches against St Johnstone.
Player of the match
AnakuSadat Anaku
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number29Player nameMcCannAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.50
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number13Player nameErikssonAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number28Player nameAnim CudjoeAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.03
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 37mins
- 6Goldson
- 38KingBooked at 83mins
- 31BarisicBooked at 84mins
- 4Lundstram
- 8JackSubstituted forTillmanat 70'minutes
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forWrightat 70'minutes
- 29McCann
- 14Kent
- 9Colak
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 10Davis
- 19Sands
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 26Davies
- 28McCrorie
- 30Sakala
- 71Tillman
Dundee Utd
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Eriksson
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 4MulgrewBooked at 84mins
- 6GrahamSubstituted forMcMannat 69'minutes
- 16Behich
- 15MiddletonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forAnakuat 58'minutes
- 23Harkes
- 19Levitt
- 18McGrath
- 32WattSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 14Sibbald
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 39Thomson
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 49,334
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Leon King.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Liam Smith tries a through ball, but Mathew Anim Cudjoe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Tony Watt.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.
Post update
Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).
Booking
Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Leon King (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leon King (Rangers).
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Carljohan Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.