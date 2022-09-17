Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2Dundee UtdDundee United1

Rangers 2-1 Dundee Utd: Antonio Colak scores twice as Ibrox side earn victory

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Antonio Colak flicks Rangers into a 2-0 lead at the start of the second half
Antonio Colak flicks Rangers into a 2-0 lead at the start of the second half

Antonio Colak scored twice on his 29th birthday as Rangers ended a three-game losing streak with a Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United.

Colak struck early in each half to take his tally to nine goals for the season.

United, still without a league win this season, hit back when a Liam Smith shot got past Allan McGregor.

The visitors pressed in the final stages without testing McGregor again, while Rangers squandered good openings to make it a more comfortable contest.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side stay second, two points behind Celtic - who visit St Mirren on Sunday - while United remain in last place.

There was angry reaction from fans inside Ibrox as a minute's silence prior to kick-off was disrupted.

Having suffered three successive losses to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli, the hosts then made a whirlwind start amid the heightened atmosphere, with Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield wasting great opportunities in front of goal.

However, Colak, reinstated after losing his place up front for the midweek Champions League loss to Napoli, showed how it is done after eight minutes when he drilled in the opener after great work from James Tavernier.

The Rangers captain robbed Ian Harkes deep in his own half and raced down the right before picking the perfect time to lay the ball off at the edge of the penalty area.

United were pinned back for long spells but did manage a glimpse of goal when a shot from Glenn Middleton was kept out by the foot of goalkeeper McGregor.

Colak's second goal arrived early in the second half when he brushed off Charlie Mulgrew to touch in a cross from Borna Barisic.

It looked like game over but the visitors came out of their defensive shell and soon reduced the deficit.

Substitute Sadat Anaku made an instant impact, playing a smart one-two with Tony Watt before finding Jamie McGrath on the edge of the box. McGrath then slipped in the overlapping Smith and the full-back's shot flashed into the net after a touch from goalkeeper McGregor.

United were committing more men forward and the home supporters were growing increasingly frustrated as Rangers failed to restore their two-goal cushion.

Charlie McCann, making his first league start, was guilty of a fresh air swipe and goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson made saves to thwart Scott Wright and Malik Tillman, with last-ditch clearances twice denying Colak the chance of a hat-trick.

Player of the match - Antonio Colak

Antonio Colak made it a birthday to remember with two goals
Antonio Colak made it a birthday to remember with two goals

What next?

After the international break, Rangers resume their league campaign away to Hearts on 1 October. On the same day, Dundee United begin a sequence of three home matches against St Johnstone.

Player of the match

AnakuSadat Anaku

with an average of 7.34

Rangers

  1. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.82

  2. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number29Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    5.16

  4. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.97

  5. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.87

  6. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.84

  7. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.81

  8. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.81

  9. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    4.79

  10. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    4.61

  11. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.56

  12. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.50

Dundee United

  1. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    7.34

  2. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.06

  6. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.05

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.05

  8. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.98

  9. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.96

  10. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.91

  11. Squad number13Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    6.72

  12. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.27

  14. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.03

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 37mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 38KingBooked at 83mins
  • 31BarisicBooked at 84mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 8JackSubstituted forTillmanat 70'minutes
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forWrightat 70'minutes
  • 29McCann
  • 14Kent
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 19Sands
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 26Davies
  • 28McCrorie
  • 30Sakala
  • 71Tillman

Dundee Utd

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Eriksson
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 84mins
  • 6GrahamSubstituted forMcMannat 69'minutes
  • 16Behich
  • 15MiddletonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forAnakuat 58'minutes
  • 23Harkes
  • 19Levitt
  • 18McGrath
  • 32WattSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
49,334

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Leon King.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott McMann.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Liam Smith tries a through ball, but Mathew Anim Cudjoe is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Tony Watt.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  12. Booking

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Leon King (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Leon King (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Carljohan Eriksson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport