Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Antonio Colak flicks Rangers into a 2-0 lead at the start of the second half

Antonio Colak scored twice on his 29th birthday as Rangers ended a three-game losing streak with a Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United.

Colak struck early in each half to take his tally to nine goals for the season.

United, still without a league win this season, hit back when a Liam Smith shot got past Allan McGregor.

The visitors pressed in the final stages without testing McGregor again, while Rangers squandered good openings to make it a more comfortable contest.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side stay second, two points behind Celtic - who visit St Mirren on Sunday - while United remain in last place.

There was angry reaction from fans inside Ibrox as a minute's silence prior to kick-off was disrupted.

Having suffered three successive losses to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli, the hosts then made a whirlwind start amid the heightened atmosphere, with Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield wasting great opportunities in front of goal.

However, Colak, reinstated after losing his place up front for the midweek Champions League loss to Napoli, showed how it is done after eight minutes when he drilled in the opener after great work from James Tavernier.

The Rangers captain robbed Ian Harkes deep in his own half and raced down the right before picking the perfect time to lay the ball off at the edge of the penalty area.

United were pinned back for long spells but did manage a glimpse of goal when a shot from Glenn Middleton was kept out by the foot of goalkeeper McGregor.

Colak's second goal arrived early in the second half when he brushed off Charlie Mulgrew to touch in a cross from Borna Barisic.

It looked like game over but the visitors came out of their defensive shell and soon reduced the deficit.

Substitute Sadat Anaku made an instant impact, playing a smart one-two with Tony Watt before finding Jamie McGrath on the edge of the box. McGrath then slipped in the overlapping Smith and the full-back's shot flashed into the net after a touch from goalkeeper McGregor.

United were committing more men forward and the home supporters were growing increasingly frustrated as Rangers failed to restore their two-goal cushion.

Charlie McCann, making his first league start, was guilty of a fresh air swipe and goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson made saves to thwart Scott Wright and Malik Tillman, with last-ditch clearances twice denying Colak the chance of a hat-trick.

Player of the match - Antonio Colak

Antonio Colak made it a birthday to remember with two goals

What next?

After the international break, Rangers resume their league campaign away to Hearts on 1 October. On the same day, Dundee United begin a sequence of three home matches against St Johnstone.

Player of the match Anaku Sadat Anaku with an average of 7.34 Rangers Rangers Rangers

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Rangers Avg Squad number 9 Player name Colak Average rating 5.82 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 5.30 Squad number 29 Player name McCann Average rating 5.16 Squad number 38 Player name King Average rating 4.97 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 4.87 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 4.84 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 4.81 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 4.81 Squad number 8 Player name Jack Average rating 4.79 Squad number 71 Player name Tillman Average rating 4.61 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 4.56 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 4.53 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 4.50 Dundee United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Anaku Average rating 7.34 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.17 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 7.09 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.08 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.06 Squad number 6 Player name Graham Average rating 7.05 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 7.05 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 6.98 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 6.96 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 6.91 Squad number 13 Player name Eriksson Average rating 6.72 Squad number 28 Player name Anim Cudjoe Average rating 6.34 Squad number 18 Player name McGrath Average rating 5.27 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.03