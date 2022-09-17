Match ends, Livingston 1, Kilmarnock 0.
Livingston are up to third in the Scottish Premiership after Cristian Montano's second winner in two games earned them victory over Kilmarnock.
The Colombian met Sean Kelly's corner powerfully in the 24th minute, finishing from close range to separate the sides in a match devoid of clear-cut chances.
Promoted Kilmarnock mounted very little threat throughout the 90 minutes and remain in 11th place, two points ahead of Dundee United.
These sides haven't met for 20 months and the opening exchanges suggested that, with both teams trying to feel each other out and stamp their authority on the game.
Livingston would win that battle, dominating possession and territory but only occasionally turning that threat into noteworthy opportunities.
The chances were falling to Stephane Omeonga early on - a man yet to score in Livingston colours. His best opportunity was a one-on-one, played through after neat passing, but he blazed his shot narrowly over.
The breakthrough came from the hosts' top scorer this season. Kelly whipped the corner on top of Zach Hemming, and Montano outjumped the goalkeeper and his marker to plant the ball into the net.
There wouldn't be another decent opportunity until the second-half. Dylan Bahamboula robbed Kilmarnock defender Ben Chrisene and squared to the unmarked Scott Pittman, but the midfielder pulled his shot wide from the penalty spot.
They missed another golden chance moments later. Pittman was the creator this time, firing across goal for Isma Goncalves but the substitute couldn't connect.
Thankfully for the hosts, Kilmarnock were feeling merciful and didn't make them pay for not putting the game beyond doubt.
Player of the match - Cristian Montano
Livi comfortable despite slender scoreline - analysis
A victory that Livingston actually made look pretty easy, although it almost certainly wasn't.
The effort they put into dominating the first-half was noticeable, once again led by a midfield three that refused to allow their visitors a moment to breathe.
When Shamal George went down injured in the second-half, fans could have been forgiven for forgetting the Livingston goalkeeper was still on the pitch.
Derek McInnes spoke pre-match about providing service to Christian Doidge up top, but on the Kilmarnock's striker's debut he had almost none. His side's xG of 0.11 tells the story - they came nowhere near to scoring.
What's next?
With the international break, neither side will play until 1 October. Livingston travel to St Mirren, whilst Kilmarnock head north to McInnes' old stomping ground, Pittodrie, to take on Aberdeen (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 24Kelly
- 11MontañoSubstituted forFitzwaterat 89'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8PittmanBooked at 90mins
- 7BahamboulaSubstituted forPenriceat 77'minutes
- 33Oméonga
- 19Nouble
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Fitzwater
- 9Anderson
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 17Kelly
- 22Shinnie
- 25Cancar
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hemming
- 19Wright
- 2MayoBooked at 45mins
- 3DorsettSubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
- 25Alebiosu
- 31PolworthSubstituted forLyonsat 59'minutes
- 4PowerSubstituted forMcInroyat 83'minutes
- 33ChriseneBooked at 79minsSubstituted forLaffertyat 83'minutes
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 60'minutes
- 7McKenzie
- 26Doidge
Substitutes
- 6Stokes
- 9Shaw
- 10Jones
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 20Walker
- 21McInroy
- 27Cameron
- 28Lafferty
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 2,253
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
