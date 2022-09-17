Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock: Cristian Montano header moves side up to third

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Cristian Montano has now scored three times this season for Livingston
Livingston are up to third in the Scottish Premiership after Cristian Montano's second winner in two games earned them victory over Kilmarnock.

The Colombian met Sean Kelly's corner powerfully in the 24th minute, finishing from close range to separate the sides in a match devoid of clear-cut chances.

Promoted Kilmarnock mounted very little threat throughout the 90 minutes and remain in 11th place, two points ahead of Dundee United.

These sides haven't met for 20 months and the opening exchanges suggested that, with both teams trying to feel each other out and stamp their authority on the game.

Livingston would win that battle, dominating possession and territory but only occasionally turning that threat into noteworthy opportunities.

The chances were falling to Stephane Omeonga early on - a man yet to score in Livingston colours. His best opportunity was a one-on-one, played through after neat passing, but he blazed his shot narrowly over.

The breakthrough came from the hosts' top scorer this season. Kelly whipped the corner on top of Zach Hemming, and Montano outjumped the goalkeeper and his marker to plant the ball into the net.

There wouldn't be another decent opportunity until the second-half. Dylan Bahamboula robbed Kilmarnock defender Ben Chrisene and squared to the unmarked Scott Pittman, but the midfielder pulled his shot wide from the penalty spot.

They missed another golden chance moments later. Pittman was the creator this time, firing across goal for Isma Goncalves but the substitute couldn't connect.

Thankfully for the hosts, Kilmarnock were feeling merciful and didn't make them pay for not putting the game beyond doubt.

Player of the match - Cristian Montano

The Colombian feels like a new signing since his move to left-back. That's three in the league now.
Livi comfortable despite slender scoreline - analysis

A victory that Livingston actually made look pretty easy, although it almost certainly wasn't.

The effort they put into dominating the first-half was noticeable, once again led by a midfield three that refused to allow their visitors a moment to breathe.

When Shamal George went down injured in the second-half, fans could have been forgiven for forgetting the Livingston goalkeeper was still on the pitch.

Derek McInnes spoke pre-match about providing service to Christian Doidge up top, but on the Kilmarnock's striker's debut he had almost none. His side's xG of 0.11 tells the story - they came nowhere near to scoring.

What's next?

With the international break, neither side will play until 1 October. Livingston travel to St Mirren, whilst Kilmarnock head north to McInnes' old stomping ground, Pittodrie, to take on Aberdeen (both 15:00 BST).

Player of the match

MayoLewis Mayo

with an average of 9.14

Livingston

  1. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    5.33

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.33

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.33

  8. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    5.32

  9. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    5.23

  10. Squad number10Player nameEsmael Gonçalves
    Average rating

    5.20

  11. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.58

  12. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.57

  13. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.56

  14. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    4.54

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    9.14

  2. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.40

  5. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    4.10

  6. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    4.06

  7. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    3.96

  8. Squad number3Player nameDorsett
    Average rating

    3.91

  9. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    3.19

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    3.10

  11. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    2.89

  12. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    2.87

  13. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    2.85

  14. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    2.64

  15. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    2.22

  16. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    1.53

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 24Kelly
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forFitzwaterat 89'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8PittmanBooked at 90mins
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forPenriceat 77'minutes
  • 33Oméonga
  • 19Nouble
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 17Kelly
  • 22Shinnie
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 19Wright
  • 2MayoBooked at 45mins
  • 3DorsettSubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forLyonsat 59'minutes
  • 4PowerSubstituted forMcInroyat 83'minutes
  • 33ChriseneBooked at 79minsSubstituted forLaffertyat 83'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 60'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 26Doidge

Substitutes

  • 6Stokes
  • 9Shaw
  • 10Jones
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 27Cameron
  • 28Lafferty
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
2,253

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Booking

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kerr McInroy.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jack Fitzwater replaces Cristian Montaño.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kerr McInroy with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Alan Power.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kyle Lafferty replaces Ben Chrisene.

  15. Booking

    Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. James Penrice replaces Dylan Bahamboula.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Shamal George.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dylan Bahamboula.

