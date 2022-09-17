Close menu
League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient87101541122
2Stevenage8611116519
3Barrow8602139418
4Salford8521136717
5Northampton85211610617
6Bradford8422117414
7Doncaster84221010014
8Mansfield8413129313
9Grimsby733175212
10Crewe8332109112
11Swindon825198111
12Sutton United832399011
13Carlisle724187110
14Walsall823310829
15Wimbledon8224811-38
16Tranmere821589-17
17Newport8215911-27
18Stockport82151013-37
19Harrogate8215611-57
20Crawley8134812-46
21Colchester8134712-56
22Gillingham813429-76
23Hartlepool8044615-94
24Rochdale8026513-82
