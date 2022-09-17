Leyton Orient v Walsall

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WalsallWalsall
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|8
|7
|1
|0
|15
|4
|11
|22
|2
|Stevenage
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|19
|3
|Barrow
|8
|6
|0
|2
|13
|9
|4
|18
|4
|Salford
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|6
|7
|17
|5
|Northampton
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|10
|6
|17
|6
|Bradford
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|7
|4
|14
|7
|Doncaster
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|14
|8
|Mansfield
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|9
|3
|13
|9
|Grimsby
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|12
|10
|Crewe
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|1
|12
|11
|Swindon
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|8
|1
|11
|12
|Sutton United
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|11
|13
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|1
|10
|14
|Walsall
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|8
|2
|9
|15
|Wimbledon
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|16
|Tranmere
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|17
|Newport
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|18
|Stockport
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|7
|19
|Harrogate
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|7
|20
|Crawley
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|21
|Colchester
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|22
|Gillingham
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|6
|23
|Hartlepool
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6
|15
|-9
|4
|24
|Rochdale
|8
|0
|2
|6
|5
|13
|-8
|2
Share your memories of the Queen and her reign
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.