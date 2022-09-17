Close menu
Championship
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • SwanseaSwansea City12:30HullHull City
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • LutonLuton Town15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00StokeStoke City
  • WatfordWatford15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00ReadingReading
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:45RotherhamRotherham United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich9612158719
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading9504914-515
5Burnley9351159614
6Sunderland9423149514
7Bristol City94231814414
8QPR94231411314
9Rotherham8341126613
10Watford934299013
11Wigan8341910-113
12Preston926132112
13Stoke93241111011
14Birmingham9324810-211
15Cardiff9324710-311
16Blackpool9324913-411
17Hull93241118-711
18Luton9243910-110
19Millwall9315913-410
20West Brom9162141319
21Middlesbrough92341315-29
22Swansea9234712-59
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry6024713-62
View full Championship table

